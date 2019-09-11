Dennis Rodman keeps finding new ways to surprise.
The former NBA star built his own personal brand of flamboyant individualism well before social media made every pro athlete accessible to fans, and outside the traditional endorsements-and-corporate partnership framework.
At the peak of his fame in the 1990s, Rodman, 58, pulled the spotlight toward himself by swapping out hair colors, adding tattoos and piercings, dressing in drag, and dating Madonna.
“I branded Dennis Rodman being different,” he says. “I was just being free ... because I was becoming so bored about life and about playing the game of basketball, I had to do something to spark my life.”
Rodman’s spectacular personal highs and very public lows are the subject of the new ESPN “30 For 30” documentary “Dennis Rodman: For Better or Worse.”