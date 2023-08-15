MOSCOW — The Idaho football team wrapped up Saturday’s scrimmage at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome by placing sophomore offensive lineman Charlie Vliem on scholarship.

The Duvall, Wash., native was awarded the Battle Ax following Saturday’s festivities, followed by the news of him being placed on scholarship.

“He’s earned it,” Idaho coach Jason Eck said. “We’re going to play the best guys, whether they’re walk-ons or on scholarships.”

