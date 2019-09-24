Mike Leach and Chip Kelly seem like such natural rivals that it’s tempting to imagine some of their public remarks as coded messages to each other – trash talk via dog whistles.
At his weekly news conference at Washington State last Monday, Leach said this about Kelly’s young UCLA players:
“I think they’re an extremely talented team. ... I just don’t think they’re playing together as well as they’d like to right now. But that could happen at any time, and it could happen overnight.”
In truth, it happened during a remarkable 17-minute, 41-second stretch that saw the Bruins put up 50 points on Leach’s Cougars.
You could reel off all sorts of interesting numbers from UCLA’s preposterous 67-63 win Saturday night at Martin Stadium. You could mention the conference-record 130 combined points, Anthony Gordon’s conference-record nine touchdown passes or Easop Winston Jr.’s school-record-tying four TD catches — all without the aid of the stat-inflating phenomenon of college football’s overtime format. You could also mention that UCLA pulled off the second-largest comeback in FBS history, having trailed by 32 points in the third quarter.
But the weirdest stat of all is those 50 points in 17:41. That’s a rate of 169 a game. It’s one thing to come back from 32 down. It’s another to do it so quickly.
So Leach was right. At several positions, the young Bruins are immensely gifted.
At the time, though — if only because of his refusal to gratuitously flatter his coaching rivals — Leach’s praise of UCLA’s talent almost seemed a subconscious dig at Kelly for not making better use of it. Maybe this is Gary Andersen’s fault. After clobbering Andersen’s 2016 Oregon State team, Leach said the Beavers “are every bit as talented as we are” and Andersen wondered aloud if Leach were starting “a campaign for Coach of the Year.”
All wondering aside, the Bruins’ 50-point explosion made a prophet of Leach, even while exposing every psychic flaw in his own supposedly mature team.
The reason Leach and Kelly seem like natural rivals is their combination of similarities and differences, particularly their mastery of highly contrasting styles of spread offense. For fans of coaching feuds, Kelly left a void when he bolted Oregon for the Philadelphia Eagles after Leach’s first year at WSU in 2012. The void was filled Saturday night by a crashing meteor.
Place two coaches like these on the same field and you increase the likelihood of wacky scores, strange temperamental dynamics and major football spectacle. Maybe you don’t really want that. It’s understandable.
The game resembled California’s 60-59 victory here four years ago in another duel of spread-offense devotees. From the Cougs’ perspective, the opponent’s two special-teams touchdowns evoked awful memories of that night, as did the sudden smothering of late-game elation — on a WSU fumble this time instead of a flubbed 19-yard field goal.
But this game takes the cake, mainly because of the Bruins’ 50 points in seven-plus minutes. This was a Wazzu meltdown for the ages. Many of the Cougars’ lapses were subtle — Winston’s late fumble could scarcely have been more so — but they were numerous, costly and contagious.
Something inexplicable happens in these types of games, especially when they involve spread-offense teams that score quickly and leave defenders gassed. The speed, the emotion, the very chemistry of the sport changes. Adrenaline races. Everyone in the stadium feels it. Some players thrive on it. Some players forget how to tackle or how to secure the ball. Some players veer back and forth between these extremes.
Afterward, Kelly mentioned a factor that may have helped his team. He thought the Bruins’ nonleague schedule — Cincinnati, San Diego State and especially Oklahoma — had prepared them for the stress and strain they would encounter in spades on this night. He didn’t mention that UCLA’s dreadful performances in those games had added to the stress.
“I’ll tell you what helped us — our schedule helped us, because we played 12 full quarters coming into this game,” Kelly said. “Some other players do not play 12 full quarters.”
Perhaps he wasn’t alluding to Leach’s Cougars, who have put together cushy nonconference schedules in recent years and, in this case, had rolled past outmatched teams from New Mexico State and Northern Colorado before failing to cover the spread in a seven-point win at Houston.
On a night like this, though, it was easy to imagine that Leach and the Cougars were exactly whom Kelly meant.
Dale Grummert may be contacted at daleg@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2290.