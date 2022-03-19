This time, the Cougars are packing some poise

Long gone are the wide eyes from last year’s NCAA tournament.
The Washington State women’s basketball team is back at the Big Dance for the second consecutive season and just the third time in program history, and with all five starters back from last year, the eighth-seeded Cougars enter today’s game against ninth-seeded Kansas State with a maturity and confidence they didn’t have a year ago.
Tipoff is set for 8:30 a.m. Pacific for the first-round game at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
“This is what you do 365 days a year to prepare for and to get ready for,” Washington State coach Kamie Ethridge said Friday. “We want to put our best foot forward.”
Much of Ethridge’s almost 20-minute news conference focused on how the fourth-year coach and her current group of scrappy Cougs have rebuilt the team from a Pac-12 afterthought to a tournament team.
WSU is 19-10 this season and already owns the team record for number of wins in the NCAA era.
Much of that success started with a foundation laid last season when WSU went 12-12 and qualified for its first NCAA tourney in 30 years, where it fell 57-53 in a first-round nailbiter against South Florida.
Ethridge also was asked about the impact of the Leger-Walker sisters, Krystal and Charlisse — the dynamic duo from New Zealand the coach and players credit heavily with helping change the culture of the program.
Charlisse Leger-Walker, a sophomore guard, scores in a variety of ways and leads the team with 16.0 points per game. Senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker is a steadfast leader and a well-rounded player who garners 7.9 points and 4.6 assists per contest, also being a menace on the defensive end.
“I honestly believe it was like a multiplication — it wasn’t just you add two players, they multiplied (their impact),” Ethridge said. “Whatever those two were, it was like everyone else in the gym became way better (because of them).”
Add in returning starters Bella Murekatete, Johanna Teder and Ula Motuga, and it’s apparent why the Cougs not only entered the season with high expectations but have managed to live up to them.
Ethridge and the players say last year’s run was a valuable experience.
“I think this year we’ve got a lot more experience all being here in the same position last year,” Charlisse Leger-Walker said. “I think we’re a bit more locked in, focusing on the things we can control: our scouting stuff, going into training, knowing we have to have good trainings.”
If the Cougars are going to take that next step and grab the program’s first NCAA tournament victory, they’ll have to get past one of the best collegiate players in the nation.
Kansas State features 6-foot-6 center Ayoka Lee, who shocked the hoops world when she set an NCAA record for most points scored in a game with 61 against Oklahoma on Jan. 23. The junior averages 22.5 points per contest.
“Lee is a little bit unique,” Ethridge said. “We haven’t seen anyone like her and we certainly haven’t seen someone that scored 61 on someone. And we’re not really big, so it’s a concern.
“We have to figure out ways to make life hard for her, but again, they’re talented around her (too).”
Ethridge said she hopes the team’s tough nonconference schedule — which included a game against top-seeded NC State — paired with the always-tough Pac-12 schedule will help them against Lee and the Wildcats.
While Ethridge is extremely familiar with the K-State program — she spent 18 years at as an assistant — it’s a team that will present new challenges for the players.
“We can’t change anything that we are,” Ethridge said. “We just have to be who we are and we have to trust that this process has gotten us ready to play against K-State, so we’re going to do our best.
“You just want your team to try to handle the nerves and try to handle the moment and really just go out there and have a lot of fun and leave the court with no regrets.”
