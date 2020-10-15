For the second time since mid-August, Washington State defensive back Skyler Thomas has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Cougars coach Nick Rolovich confirmed the news during a Zoom news conference Wednesday after the team’s fifth preseason football practice in Pullman.
“We had a talk yesterday,” Rolovich said. “He feels like it’s the best thing for him right now. And we wish him nothing but the best. There’s no ill from either side in my opinion.”
Thomas, a senior from Riverside, Calif., who has been a defensive fixture for the Cougars the past two years, first entered the transfer portal a week after the Pac-12 announced in August it was scrapping all athletic competition for the rest of the calendar year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Thomas reversed course a week later, saying he had conferred with family members and mentors and decided to stay at WSU.
Since, the Pac-12 too reversed course and announced it will play a seven-game football schedule, aided by faster virus-testing equipment that it says mitigates the threat of COVID-19 outbreaks. The Cougars open Nov. 7 at Oregon State.
So it’s unclear why Thomas has reentered the portal. He had announced his two earlier decisions via Twitter but has remained silent this time.
“This is a real difficult time for all these kids,” said Rolovich, the first-year Cougar coach, “and right now we’ve just got to be as supportive as we can with them, and know who’s going to be rolling with us and who’s not. Skyler has — we’ve been through a lot together in a short period of time and I wish nothing but the best success where he plays next.”
His definitive tone suggested there’s little chance of Thomas and the Cougars reuniting again.
When WSU began preseason practices last week, Rolovich gave no indication Thomas was ambivalent about being a Cougar.
“I appreciate Skyler’s communication throughout the whole process,” he said after the first workout Friday. “We were very open. Most guys when they go into the transfer portal, you don’t hear about it and you just part ways. But he asked if he could see, with his situation and having some film already, if he could get some place and play this fall. And we said OK, you get a few days to explore.
“But at some point I’ve got to — especially I think we were getting close to the semester starting, so you’re talking about scholarship numbers and what counts and what doesn’t. I really appreciated the openness.“
Thomas started 25 of 26 games the past two seasons and led the team in interceptions last year with four. He began the season at nickelback but switched to safety in Game 6 and finished with season with 72 tackles, second-most on the team.
Cougars defensive lineman Will Rodgers III was asked after practice Wednesday for a reaction to Thomas’ decision to reenter the portal.
All he said was, “Best of luck to him.”
