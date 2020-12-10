A pair of Troy players, as well as a Genesee player, recently earned first-team All-State accolades from American Construction Supply & Rental as it recently released its honors.
A total of six players from the area made the team, which was voted on by almost 40 coaches.
The Trojans’ Morgan Blazzard and Isabelle Raasch, along with the Bulldogs’ Claira Osborne, made the top team. Genesee’s Lucie Ranisate, Makenzie Stout and Carly Allen picked up second-team honors.
FIRST TEAM
Morgan Blazzard, Troy; Maniah Clegg, Grace; Kylie Hulse, Grace; Sara Anderson, Grace; Isabelle Raasch, Troy; Kynlee Thornton, Lighthouse Christian; Claira Osborne, Genesee.
SECOND TEAM
Lucie Ranisate, Genesee; Lauren Gomez, Lighthouse Christian; Makenzie Stout, Genesee, Carly Allen, Genesee; Courtney Donaldson, Grace; Ellie Guth, North Star Chamber; Riley Valley, Wallace.
HONORABLE MENTION
Falon Bedke, Oakley.