The Idaho Class 1A Division I state volleyball championships will take place this weekend, and the Whitepine League has shown up in full force.
Troy, Potlatch and Genesee represent three of the top four seeds in the eight-team tournament starting Friday at Lewis Clark State College’s Activity Center.
There are several things the three coaches echoed this week: the Whitepine League is really tough, they are excited to see their girls play for a state title and they love that the tournament is close to home.
“I am just glad I don’t have to take another nine-hour bus trip,” Potlatch coach Ron Dinsmoor quipped.
Troy (19-1) enters the tournament as the top seed and will be looking for their fourth state title in six years.
“There is pressure when you are the top seed, other teams can play as hard as they want,” Trojans coach Debbie Blazzard said. “When you are the top seed you feel like you have everything to give up.
The Trojans won the state title in 2016, 2018 and 2019. Because of format changes last season thanks to the pandemic, last year, Troy lost a four-set match against eventual state champion Grace in the second round. Blazzard’s girls then beat Oakley to earn a third-place finish.
Troy takes on that same Oakley team in their opening-round match at 9 a.m. Friday.
While Troy’s recent tournament history is tough to compete with, Genesee has been a constant. The Bulldogs enter their 24th consecutive state tournament.
Last season, Genesee (19-9) had a similar fate as their league brethen, falling to Grace in the state final,
Coach Pete Crowley would like to see the team take that next step and win their second title with him on the sideline. Genesee last took the crown in 2013.
The Bulldogs are led by Lucie Ranisate and Isabelle Monk offensively. The two girls accumulated 317 and 267 kills, respectively. The service line will be key for Genesee, which totaled 313 aces in their 28 matches.
Genesee will face Liberty Charter in a first-round match at 11 a.m. Friday.
The focus for Crowley this week?
“Just hoping all of my players are healthy and we are at full strength,” he said.
Troy and Genesee might have storied histories in the tournament, but Dinsmoor is ready to add Potlatch to those annals. This is the Loggers’ first tournament appearance in Dinsmoor’s five seasons with the team.
He’s not worried about the moment being too big for his team.
“My team is mostly juniors and seniors,” he said. “They have been to state in softball, so that experience might help.”
The fact that the district tournament also was at the Activity Center doesn’t hurt.
“Should be familiar faces in the stands,” Dinsmoor said.
Potlatch went 16-3 on the season, with all three losses coming against Troy. When asked about a possible fourth meeting, Dinsmoor said he would love to have that opportunity, but you cannot look that far ahead.
The Pirates will face Greenleaf at 11 a.m. Friday in their opening round match. Potlatch defeated Greenleaf in an August tournament.
Tickets will not be sold on site. You must purchase them through idhsaa.org/volleyball.
