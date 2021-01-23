HIGH SCHOOLS
Moscow wrestlers Skyla Zimmerman, Sam Young and Logan Kearney posted 2-0 records on the first day of the Clearwater Classic wrestling tournament at Lewiston High on Friday.
The tournament concludes today.
Dual-meet scores — Lewiston def. Sandpoint 59-24, Clearwater Valley tied St. Maries 42-42, St. Maries def. Sandpoint 45-41, Kellogg def. Clearwater Valley 54-27, Lewiston def. Clearwater Valley 53-27, Coeur d’Alene def. Moscow 63-24, Weiser def. Orofino 66-24, Potlatch def. Orofino 30-18, Coeur d’Alene def. Potlatch 70-12, Coeur d’Alene def. Orofino 66-6.
Area win-loss records
Moscow
106 — Skyla Zimmerman 2-0 (one forfeit). 113 — Jason Swam 1-1 (one forfeit). 120 — Sam Young 2-0 (one forfeit). 132 — Trevor Griswold 0-1. 138 — Andrew Bollinger 0-2, Eli Lyon 1-2. 170 — Micah Harder 0-2. 220 — Logan Kearney 2-0. 295 — Oscar Kearney 0-2. Girls — Jasmyne Gustafson 1-0.
Potlatch
132 — Avery Palmer 1-1. 152 — Eli Prather 1-1. 160 — Tyson Tucker 0-2. 170 — Izack McNeal 1-1. 182 — Giovanni Aquaro 0-1. Girls — Taylor McPherson 2-0 (one forfeit).
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Lapwai 90, Troy 26
TROY — Titus Yearout netted 31 points and Jenz Kash Kash came off the bench for 19 as Lapwai drubbed Troy 90-26 to stay unbeaten in the Whitepine League Division I boys’ basketball.
Alexander Ellenwood added 12 rebounds, four assists and six steals for the Wildcats (10-3, 9-0), who repeatedly scored off assists against zone tactics and racked up 35 field goals against three free throws.
Yearout tallied 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks, Terrell Ellenwood-Jones had nine assists and Kase Wynott 14 points.
Kash Kash, a senior, “had one of his best performances,” Lapwai coach Zachary Eastman said. “We fed off his energy.”
LAPWAI (10-3, 9-0)
Terrell Ellenwood-Jones 1 2-4 4, Titus Yearout 13 0-0 31, Kross Taylor 4 0-0 9, Chris Brown 1 0-0 2, JC Sobotta 2 0-0 4, Jenz Kash Kash 7 0-0 19, Alexander Ellenwood 3 1-2 7, Kase Wynott 7 0-0 14, Ahllus Yearout 0 0-0 0. Totals 38 3-6 90.
TROY (1-3, 1-4)
Levi McCully 0 0-0 0, Noah Johnson 1 0-0 2, Chandler Blazzard 3 0-0 7, Tristin Van Pelt 0 0-0 0, Landen Buchanan 2 0-0 4, Boden Demeerleer 0 0-0 0, Elijah Phills 0 0-0 0, Shawn Archibald 0 1-2 1, Kaiden Codr 2 3-3 8, Darrick Baier 1 1-2 4. Totals 9 5-9 26.
Lapwai 22 22 24 22—90
Troy 10 3 8 5—26
3-point goals — T. Yearout, Taylor, Kash Kash, Codr, Blazzard, Baier.
JV — Lapwai 78, Troy 19
Prairie 58, Genesee 40
GENESEE — Cole Schlader scored 20 points and Prairie took a 10-point lead in the first quarter on its way to a Whitepine League Division I win against Genesee.
The Pirates (9-3, 5-2) allowed only 16 points in the first half, shut out all but four Bulldogs and finished with only five turnovers.
“Good team defense,” Prairie coach Shawn Wolter said. “Offensively we controlled the ball, saw back-door cutters and made the extra pass when necessary.”
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (9-3, 5-2 )
Wyatt Ross 3 2-2 8, Kyle Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Lane Schumacher 3 0-0 7, Tyler Wemhoff 4 0-0 9, Shane Hanson 0 0-0 0, Zach Rambo 4 3-4 11, Cole Schlader 8 4-7 20, Brody Hasselstrom 1 1-2 3, Lee Forsmann 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 10-15 58.
GENESEE (7-5, 3-4)
Owen Crowley 1 0-0 2, Dawson Durham 6 2-3 16, Carson Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Sam Spence 6 0-0 15, Cooper Owen 1 4-6 7, Cameron Meyer 0 0-0 0, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Rodrick Douge 0 0-0 0, Jacob Crick 0 0-0 0, Nolan Bartosz 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 6-9 40.
Prairie 17 9 14 18—58
Genesee 7 9 8 16—40
3-point goals — Schumacher, Wemhoff, Owen, Spence 3, Durham 2.
JV — Prairie def. Genesee.
Kamiah 47, Potlatch 25
KAMIAH — Kavan Mercer posted a game-high 17 points and Luke Krogh added 10 as Kamiah secured a Division I Whitepine League victory over Potlatch on its senior night.
After trailing 10-8 after one quarter, the Kubs (8-3, 6-2) dominated the second quarter 22-2.
“We struggled early on with a few matchups,” Kamiah coach Aaron Skinner said. “We put a bit of a press on in that second quarter. I felt we used it as an opportunity to score the ball on the other end.”
Patrick McManus led the Loggers (0-9, 0-8) with eight points and went 6-of-6 at the foul line.
POTLATCH (0-9, 0-8)
Dominic Brown 3 0-0 7, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 1 0-0 2, Patrick McManus 1 6-6 8, Jaxon Vowels 1 1-2 3, Tyler Howard 2 0-0 5, Sam Barnes 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 7-8 25.
KAMIAH (8-3, 6-2)
Robert Whitney 0 0-0 0, Kavan Mercer 7 3-5 17, Jace Sams 4 0-3 8, Luke Krogh 3 3-3 10, Landon Keen 1 0-0 2, Mikal Brotnov 0 0-0 0, Kendrick Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Kaden DeGroot 1 0-0 2 , Jack Wilkins 1 0-0 2, Everett Skinner 0 0-0 0, Brady Cox 2 0-0 4, Bodie Norman 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 6-11 47.
Potlatch 10 2 4 9—25
Kamiah 8 22 15 2—47
3-point goals — Brown, Howard, Krogh.
GIRLS
Post Falls 59, Moscow 35
Trinidie Nichols knocked down three 3-pointers en route to 12 points as Post Falls beat Inland Empire League opponent Moscow.
Hanna Christensen chipped in nine and Montana Buckley added eight for the Trojans (10-4, 8-2).
Maya Anderson had a team-high nine points for the Bears (1-11, 1-8) while Peyton Watson hauled in nine rebounds in the loss.
“I thought we played them a lot tougher than we did the last time we played them,” Moscow coach Alexa Hardick said. “Post Falls is very well-coached and they made adjustments to what we were doing.”
POST FALLS (10-4, 8-2)
Skilar McLean 0 0-0 0, Trinidie Nichols 4 1-1 12, Dylan Lovett 2 0-0 4, Ashley Grant 1 2-3 4, Capri Sims 1 3-3 5, Montana Buckley 3 2-4 8, Americus Crane 1 0-0 2, Brielle Magnuson 3 0-0 6, Maya Blake 2 2-2 7, Hanna Christensen 4 0-0 9, Walton 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 10-13 59.
MOSCOW (1-11, 1-8)
Angela Lassen 2 1-2 6, Megan Heyns 1 2-2 4, Ellie Gray 0 0-0 0, Grace Nauman 1 1-2 3, Peyton Watson 0 0-2 0 , Maria Ceron 0 0-0 0, Faith Berg 1 3-4 6, Elsie Leituala 0 0-0 0, McKenna Knott 0 1-2 1, Jessika Lassen 2 1-2 6, Maya Anderson 4 1-5 9. Totals 11 10-21 35.
Post Falls 18 15 16 10—59
Moscow 8 9 6 12—35
3-point goals — Nichols 3, Blake, Christensen, A. Lassen, J. Lassen, Berg.
JV — Post Falls def. Moscow.