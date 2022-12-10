Playing its third game in three days and its fourth in less than a week, the Pullman boys basketball team looked a little tired out of the gate Friday against Lakeside (0-3).

That fatigue quickly disappeared in the third quarter.

The Greyhounds (4-0) used a big run in that period and their superior size to out-muscle the Eagles of Nine Mile Falls 62-42 at Pullman High School.

Recommended for you