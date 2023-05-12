AREA ROUNDUP
GENESEE — The Potlatch Loggers claimed an Idaho Class 1A district softball championship after defeating the Clearwater Valley Rams of Kooskia in the final on Thursday.
The championship victory sends Potlatch to the Idaho Class 1A state tournament. Clearwater Valley will also get in as the runner-up and Genesee earned a spot after its 17-7 win over Kendrick in the third-place game.
Josie Larson pitched five innings in the CV victory. She allowed three runs on four hits while striking out five.
The Bulldogs gave Potlatch a run in their opening contest, falling by a single run.
The Rams beat Kendrick 6-2 in their opening-round game. Riley Leseman led at the plate for Genesee in that one, notching three hits including a double.
Genesee came back in the third-place game and scored five runs in the sixth inning to earn a mercy-rule victory over the Tigers. Harlei Donner led at the plate with three singles.
CV 003 000 0—3 4 3
Potlatch 000 800 x—8 5 3
Jessica Ketola and Rayne Martinez. Larson, Hadaller (5) and McKinney.
Clearwater Valley hits — Ketola, Chloe Spencer, Macy Marrow, Gracie Schuster.
Potlatch hits — Larson 2 (2B), Heitstuman 2, McKinney.
———
Genesee 071 010 3—12 11 2
Potlatch 220 420 3—13 11 5
Riley Leasman, Kendra Meyer (3) and Maxine English. Josie Larson, Brianna Winther (3) and Tayva McKinney.
Genesee hits — Leseman 3 (2B), Harlei Donner 2 (2B), Shelby Hanson 2, Makayla Herman 2, Audrey Barber, Mia Scharnhorst.
Potlatch hits — Delaney Beckner 2 (2B), Jaylee Fry 2, Larson 2, McKinney (HR), Kaylen Hadaller, Kylie Heitstuman, Brooklyn Mitchell, Hailey McNeal.
————
Genesee 513 035—17 13 2
Kendrick 204 001—7 10 5
Meyer and English, Hayden Kimberling, Kenadie Kirk.
Genesee hits — Harlei Donner 3, Makayla Herman 2 (3B, 2B), English 2 (2B), Shelby Hanson 2 (3B), Audrey Barber (2B), Meyer, Ryley Stout, Mia Scharnhorst.
Kendrick hits — Harley Heimgartner 2 (2B), Kirk 2, Taylor Boyer 2, Kimberling (3B), Hailey Taylor, Natalie Kimbley, Sage Cochrane.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS Pullman boys 7, Clarkston 0
Completing a golden season of sweeps in 2A Greater Spokane League dual play, the Pullman boys celebrated senior day by blanking area foe Clarkston.
Seniors Vijay Lin, Kolby Uhlenkott, Kieran Hampson, Brian Fugh, Jesse Tang and Parker Hipp combined to deliver four of the Greyhounds’ seven varsity match wins on the day. Lin dropped only one game in taking the No. 1 singles match, while Uhlenkott and Hampson notched a 6-1, 6-2 No. 1 doubles victory.
Counting both league and nonleague team head-to-heads, this was the 42nd consecutive victory for Pullman (12-0, 10-0) — a streak that dates back to April 2019. The win concluded the third consecutive undefeated season the Hounds have played since returning from 2020’s cancellation, meaning that this year’s class of senior boys will have completed their entire high school careers without ever losing a team dual.
Both Pullman and Clarkston (7-6, 6-4) open 2A district tournament play on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Shadle Park High School.
Singles — Vijay Lin, Pul, def. Cody Whittle 6-1, 6-0; Brian Fugh, Pul, def. Cole McKenzie 6-2, 7-5; Reed Newell, Pul, def. Haven Morfin 6-2, 6-1; Benjamin Lee, Pul, def. Chase Meyer 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles — Kolby Uhlenkott/Kieran Hampson, Pul, def. Nathan Gall/Alex Whittle 6-1, 6-2; Aditya Bose-Bandyopadhyay/Mir Park, Pul, def. Ikaika Millan/Espen Williams 6-3, 6-1; Jesse Tang/Parker Hipp, Pul, def. Xander VanTine/Dominic Paulucci 6-3, 6-2.
Pullman girls 6, Clarkston 1
Visiting Pullman swept the singles and won two of three doubles matches to complete an undefeated season in team dual play with a 2A Greater Spokane League victory against Clarkston.
The Greyhounds (12-0, 10-0) enjoyed a 6-0, 6-0 shutout from No. 2 singles player Gwyn Heim, while Rhoda Wang and Diana Gutierrez dropped only one game apiece at the No. 1 and 3 spots. Pullman was also dominant in the top two doubles positions, while Kayla Frei and Eloise Teasley edged out the Greyhound’s Lynnsey Biorn and Rachel Lam 7-5, 7-5 to earn the lone match win for the Bantams (11-3, 8-2).
Both teams will begin district tournament play on Saturday at 10 a.m. at West Valley High School.
Singles — Rhoda Wang, Pul, def. Annouck Jansen 6-0, 6-1; Gwyn Heim, Pul, def. Gabie Mills 6-0, 6-0; Diana Gutierrez, Pul, def. Kendall Wallace 6-0, 6-1; Lydia Nelson, Pul, def. Ella Ogden, 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles — Kei Bromley/Lotti Wolf, Pul, def. Ella Leavitt/Olivia Gustafson 6-2, 6-2; Leila Brown/Lynnlin Qiao, Pul, def. Maddie Kaufman/Taryn Demers 6-1, 6-2; Kayla Frei/Eloise Teasley, Clk, def. Lynnsey Biorn/Rachel Lam 7-5, 7-5.
HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD
Bears, Bengals half-done with Districts
COEUR D’ALENE — Through Day 1 of competition at the 4A/5A district meet at Coeur d’Alene High School, Moscow sits tied for second in 4A boys team standings, while the Bear girls are in third.
Moscow has had its best results so far in the jumping competition, with event wins by Caleb Skinner on the boys side and Kennedy Thompson among girls.
The meet will resume with Day 2 action starting at 2 p.m.
DAY 1 RESULTS
4A BOYS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 30; T2. Lakeland 26; T2. Moscow 26.
3,200 — 1. Daniel Ricks, Sandpoint, 10:14.07; 2. Callahan Waters, Sandpoint, 10:15.87; 3. Kieran Long, Moscow, 10:16.76.
800 relay — 1. Lakeland (Thomas Calder, Nick Nowell, Weston Saputski, Terry Edwards), 1:29.66; 2. Moscow, 1:31.04.
1,600 relay — 1. Sandpoint (Ryder Haynes, Isaac Schmit, Rusty Lee, Nathan Roche), 3:40.91; 2. Moscow, 3:45.76; 3. Lakeland, 4:03.76.
Shot put — 1. Preston Jeffs, Lakeland, 48-9 3/4; 2. Isaac Cermeer, Sandpoint, 42-1; 3. Benjamin Stockton, Sandpoint, 38-2 1/2.
Discus — 1. Preston Jeffs, Lakeland, 131-9; 2. Benjamin Stockton, Sandpoint, 113-9; 3. Isaac Vermeer, Sandpoint, 111-2.
High jump — 1. Rusty Lee, Sandpoint, 6-4; 2. Ben Roth, Lakeland, 5-8; 3. Rylan Pickard, Moscow, 5-8.
Long jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Moscow, 21-2 3/4; 2. Zachary Skinner, Moscow, 20-11; 3. Gabe Means, Lakeland, 19-7 1/4.
Triple jump — 1. Caleb Skinner, Moscow, 42-4; 2. Gabe Means, Lakeland, 41-1; 3. Collin Cameron, Lakeland, 39-3 1/4.
4A GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Sandpoint 48; 2. Lakeland 24; 3. Moscow 21.
3,200 — 1. Lily Richardson, Sandpoint, 11:54.32; 2. Cora Crawford, Moscow, 11:54.62; 3. Geneva McClory, Moscow, 12:08.60.
800 relay — 1. Sandpoint (Aliya Strock, Maren Davidson, Ani Vick, Anna Reinink), 1:48.06; 2. Lakeland, 1:48.31; 3. Moscow, 2:03.11.
800 medley relay — 1. Sandpoint (Aliya Strock, Noah Roark, Anna Reinink, Maren Davidson), 1:52.19; 2. Moscow, 1:52.35; 3. Lakeland, 1:55.92.
Shot put — 1. Ivy Smith, Sandpoint, 40-3; 2. Jetta Thaete, Sandpoint, 34-7 1/2; 3. Alexandra David, Sandpoint, 33-4.
Discus — 1. Ivy Smith, Sandpoint, 109-7; 2. Alexandra David, Sandpoint, 93-0; 3. Jetta Thaete, Sandpoint, 90-7.
High jump — 1. Kenna Simon, Lakeland, 5-0; 2. Landree Simon, Lakeland, 4-10; 3. Memphis Gray, Moscow, 4-8.
Pole vault — 1. Devin McDaniel, Sandpoint, 10-7; 2. Erika Edmundson, Sandpoint, 10-1; 3. Avery Edmundson, Sandpoint, 9-1.
Long jump — 1. Kennedy Thompson, Moscow, 16-11 1/2; 2. Katherine Cameron, Lakeland, 16-5 1/2; 3. Aliya Strock, Sandpoint, 15-9.
Triple jump — 1. Ziya Munyer, Lakeland, 36-10; 2. Jessa Skinner, Moscow, 33-11; 3. Kenna Simon, Lakeland, 33-4.
5A BOYS
Team scores — 1. Post Falls 59; 2. Coeur d’Alene 40; 3. Lewiston 19; 4. Lake City 18.
3,200 — 1. Maximus Cervi-Skinner, Coeur d’Alene, 9:44.36; 2. Zackery Cervi-Skinner, Coeur d’Alene, 9:45.77; 3. Mitchell Rietze, Coeur d’Alene, 10:00.77.
800 relay — 1. Post Falls (Gio Carlino, Cobe Cameron, Taycen Genatone, Dylan Wolfe), 1:30.29; 2. Coeur d’Alene, 1:33.56; 3. Lake City, 1:40.17.
3,200 relay — 1. Coeur d’Alene (Maximus Cervi-Skinner, Lachlan May, Kyle Rohlinger, Jacob King), 8:14.23; 2. Lake City, 8:35.13; 3. Post Falls, 8:56.13.
Shot put — 1. Trevor Miller, Post Falls, 56-7; 2. James White, Lewiston, 56-6 1/2; 3. Alex Green, Lake City, 49-9 1/2.
Discus — 1. James White, Lewiston, 158-0; 2. Trevor Miller, Post Falls, 150-6; 3. Miles Kison, Post Falls, 128-8.
High jump — T1. Jack Kliewer, Coeur d’Alene, 6-4; T1. Alex Shields, Post Falls, 6-4; 3. Trenton McLean, Post Falls, 6-4.
Pole vault — 1. Jakan Lawrence, Coeur d’Alene, 14-1; 2. Brandon Decker, Lake City, 13-1; 3. Braden Worley, Post Falls, 13-1.
Long jump — 1. Jack Kliewer, Coeur d’Alene, 20-2 1/4; 2. Taycen Genatone, Post Falls, 20-0 1/2; 3. Blair Crane, Post Falls, 19-11.
Triple jump — 1. Alex Shields, Post Falls, 42-10; 2. Luke Mastroberardino, Lewiston, 40-11 1/2; 3. Austin Rutherford, Post Falls, 40-10 1/2.
5A GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Coeur d’Alene 51; 2. Post Falls 47; 3. Lewiston 27; 4. Lake City 11.
3,200 — 1. Annastasia Peters, Post Falls, 10:46.29; 2. Olivia May, Coeur d’Alene, 11:20.77; 3. Kaley Bohl, Post Falls, 11:41.77.
800 relay — 1. Post Falls (Trinity Byrne, Chloe Van Volkinburg, Millie Cosper, Kinlee McLean), 1:45.32; 2. Coeur d’Alene, 1:45.62; 3. Lake City, 1:54.06.
3,200 relay — 1. Coeur d’Alene (Ann Marie Dance, Chloe Frank, Elliana Rietze, Olivia May), 10:08.43; 2. Post Falls, 11:11.09; 3. Lake City, 11:24.67.
Shot put — 1. Capri Sims, Post Falls, 45-6 1/2; 2. Katy Wessels, Lewiston, 38-8 1/2; 3. Kelsey Carroll, Coeur d’Alene, 37-2.
Discus — 1. Zoie Kessinger, Lewiston, 138-5; 2. Capri Sims, Post Falls, 128-1; 3. Kelsey Carroll, Coeur d’Alene, 117-1.
High jump — 1. Kenzie Thompson, Coeur d’Alene, 4-8; 2. Trinity Byrne, Post Falls, 4-8; 3. Hannah Huffman, Lewiston, 4-6.
Pole vault — 1. Rihanna Legler, Post Falls, 10-1; 2. Kenzie Thompson, Coeur d’Alene, 10-1; 3. Angela Maiani, Coeur d’Alene, 8-7.
Long jump — 1. Raeley Beeler, Lewiston, 16-10 1/2; 2. Ashley Kerns, Lake City, 15-9 1/2; 3. Kenzie Thompson, Coeur d’Alene, 15-9.
Triple jump — 1. Kenzie Thompson, Coeur d’Alene, 34-6 1/4; 2. Phebe Runnels, Coeur d’Alene, 33-9 1/2; 3. Victoria Yoder, Lewiston, 33-1 1/2.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Greyhounds sixth at Spokane meet
SPOKANE — The Pullman boys and girls golf teams finished sixth at the Spokane Area High School golf championships at the Kalispel Golf and Country Club.
Parker Legreid led the way for the boys with a score of 77. Rawley Larkin and Trae Fredirckson finished with matching scores of 86.
Ryliann Bednar led the Pullman girls with a score of 95.
BOYS
Team scors — 1. Mead 284; 2. Ridgeline 314; 3. Central Valley 316; 4. Gonzaga Prep 324; 5. Lewis & Clark 326; 6. Pullman 345; 7. Wilbur-Creston 368; 8. UCA 369; 9. West Valley 371; 10. Newport 377; 11. Riverside 379.
Medalist — Bradley Mulder, Mead, 70.
Pullman individuals — Parker Legreid 77; Rawley Larkin 86; Trae Fredrickson 86; Elliot Lee 93.
GIRLS
Team scores — 1. Lewis & Clark 345; 2. Mead 360; 3. Gonzaga Prep 393; 4. West Valley 421; 5. Ridgeline 426; 6. Pullman 437; 7. Colville 448; 8. Lakeside 455.
Medalist — Amanda Nguyen, Lewis & Clark 74.
Pullman individuals — Ryliann Bednar 95; Matiline Rink 100; Faith Sampson 117; Emma Bobo 125.