AREA ROUNDUP

GENESEE — The Potlatch Loggers claimed an Idaho Class 1A district softball championship after defeating the Clearwater Valley Rams of Kooskia in the final on Thursday.

The championship victory sends Potlatch to the Idaho Class 1A state tournament. Clearwater Valley will also get in as the runner-up and Genesee earned a spot after its 17-7 win over Kendrick in the third-place game.

