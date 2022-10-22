STOCKTON, Calif. — Three Washington State players still are under par after Friday’s second round of the Visit Stockton Invite at Stockton Country Club.

The Cougars are tied for fifth out of 16 teams with a 558, behind leader Grand Canyon’s 550. Idaho is 13th with a 572.

WSU junior Preston Bebich and freshman Sam Renner each are at 4-under-par 138 overall and tied for 13th place. Bebich had four birdies and two bogey in a 2-under 69, and Renner had a bogey-free 3-under 68 in the second round. Senior Pono Yanagi had three birdies and a bogey in a 2-under 69 and is tied for 20th at 2-under 139 overall.

