Washington State men’s basketball players Aljaz Kunc, Myles Warren and Brandton Chatfield — a Clarkston High School product — have entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to reports from Verbal Commits that surfaced Tuesday.
Kunc has been a figure in the Cougars’ game plan since his true freshman season in 2018-19. The 6-foot-8, 212-pound wing from Slovenia registered career-high numbers in coach Kyle Smith’s second season in charge.
Kunc logged 6.3 points and 4.3 rebounds per game, scoring in double figures six times and shooting 42.1 percent from the field. His length provided a defensive advantage and he was a versatile scorer, with an efficient long-range jumper and an ability to penetrate.
Warren, a 6-3 junior walk-on guard, transferred in from Collin (Texas) College after starting his career at Fresno State. Warren, from Portland, Ore., gave WSU a lift in the ballhandling department, but played limited minutes (9.6 per game). He averaged 2.1 points and 1.0 assists per outing.
Chatfield, a walk-on redshirt freshman forward who stands 6-10 and weighs 238 pounds, appeared in seven games. The former Bantam star scored eight points this season, and received a couple of shout-outs from Smith for his character and team-building attitude.
It’s not completely certain why the three are exploring options elsewhere, but signs point to the Cougars’ deep well of young talent.
Two true freshmen in Efe Abogidi and Dishon Jackson shined underneath throughout the season. Rookie forward Andrej Jakimovski has a particularly high ceiling and often started ahead of Kunc. Sophomore guards Noah Williams and Ryan Rapp, and freshmen Jefferson Koulibaly — an expected starter this season who sat out the whole year with an injury — and TJ Bamba are Wazzu’s future in the backcourt.
Also, senior guard Isaac Bonton was named a second-team NABC Division I All-District 19 pick, it was announced by the coaches association.
He was WSU’s top scorer this season, averaging 17.7 points per game. Bonton also averaged 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals per contest.
Gonzaga, Baylor headline AP All-Americans
Gonzaga and Baylor spent almost the entire season holding down the top two spots in the Top 25.
Makes sense they’d hold down a bunch of spots on The Associated Press All-America teams.
The Bulldogs’ Corey Kispert and the Bears’ Jared Butler led the way with first-team nods Tuesday from the national panel of 63 media members that vote each week in the AP Top 25 poll. They were joined by unanimous pick Luka Garza, of Iowa, a two-time selection, along with Ayo Dosunmu, of Illinois, and Cade Cunningham, of Oklahoma State.
Kispert and Butler had plenty of company, though.
The Bulldogs also landed big man Drew Timme and freshman sensation Jalen Suggs on the second team while Joel Ayayi was an honorable mention pick. The Bears had Davion Mitchell on the third team and MaCio Teague as an honorable mention.