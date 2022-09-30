Thunder rookie Holmgren learns ways of NBA while on mend

Associated Press fileThe Thunder’s Chet Holmgren (7) drives against Houston Rockets’ Jabari Smith II during an NBA summer league game on July 9 in Las Vegas.

OKLAHOMA CITY — Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is experiencing the rehab process for the first time.

The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft suffered a right foot injury during a pro-am game in August while defending as LeBron James drove to the basket on a fast break. He had surgery, and the Thunder declared him out for the season.

“I’ve never had a serious injury in my life, so I didn’t really know, I had nothing to base it off of and compare to,” Holmgren said Thursday. “So when it happened, I had to get it looked at and see how serious it was. I didn’t imagine anything like this.”

