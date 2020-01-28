The Southern Utah Thunderbirds brought the thunder to Cowan Spectrum on Monday night.
The T-birds shot nearly 53 percent from the floor and handed the Idaho men’s basketball team its worst loss of the season, 73-45.
The loss was UI’s biggest since it fell to Weber State 93-59 on March 7, 2019.
“They’re a big, strong, mature team, but that shouldn’t matter,” Idaho center Jack Wilson said. “We have a tough group of guys ourselves and we’re better than what we showed tonight.”
Idaho shot a measly 26.2 percent — including 16.7 percent from 3 — on a night when Southern Utah couldn’t miss.
That combination resulted in a lopsided score from the opening minutes. After a Scott Blakney bucket to open the game, Southern Utah rolled out a 13-0 run for a double-digit lead barely four minutes into the game.
Blakney, UI’s starting center, picked up two quick fouls and Wilson provided a spark off the bench with a traditional three-point play to cut the deficit to 16-9.
But the Thunderbirds’ quick-strike offense didn’t let up and by halftime SUU had built a 43-24 advantage.
“Unfortunately, I thought we had some good looks in the first half … that simply didn’t go in for us tonight,” Idaho interim coach Zac Claus said. “And then on the other end, this is a dangerous offensive team in Southern Utah and they can score all over the place. … They can score in bunches and they did that tonight.”
SUU (12-7, 5-3 Big Sky) stretched its lead to 38 points with about six minutes to go before the Vandals (5-14, 1-7) ended the game on a 12-2 run — one of the game’s lone brights spots for UI.
The Vandals struggled to contain two of SUU’s transfers in Cameron Oluyitan (Boise State) and Andre Adams (Arizona State), who combined for 29 points.
For Idaho, Trevon Allen had 12 points on 4-of-15 shooting and Wilson chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.
No other Vandal scored more than six.
After dropping five of its first six conference games by a combined 13 points, Idaho has lost its last two by a combined 49. The Vandals fell to Northern Colorado 74-53 on Saturday.
“I didn’t have them ready prep-wise enough,” Claus said. “The mental side of it, the physical side of it, I didn’t drive it out of them to be ready to go tonight.”
Vandals reflect on Kobe’s legacy
As the basketball world mourns the loss of one of its biggest icons, a couple of Vandals took a second to reflect on the legacy of Kobe Bryant.
The Laker legend, his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on Sunday.
Allen, a senior guard, donned Kobe-brand shoes during the game, with “RIP24” written on the side — the number Bryant wore for the latter half of his career in L.A.
Wilson said Bryant “changed lives for a lot of people.”
“When I was out with that injury, it was constantly just watching Kobe videos,” Wilson said. “His motivation, his talks, his workouts — anything just to kind of stay in love with the game. I’m sure everybody has a spot for Kobe, he was a legend of the game and you still can’t really wrap your head around it.”
Claus said he reached out to a former player “whose favorite player by far was Kobe,” after he heard the news Sunday.
“The first thing is just what an unbelievable tragedy it is,” Claus said. “It hits the basketball world. You see other coaches, you see other players during games in tears.
“The impact that one person can have as a competitor, as just an icon in that regard, is unbelievable.”
Claus said not to lose sight of the fact that eight others also died in the helicopter crash.
Bryant’s death comes just two weeks after the death of former UI interim athletic director Pete Isakson. Isakson — a longtime UI administrator and Moscow youth sports figure — died from a medical issue Jan. 14 at 48.
S. UTAH (12-7)
Long 3-5 1-2 7, Oluyitan 6-11 1-2 15, Adams 7-8 0-0 14, Marin 3-6 2-2 11, Butler 1-6 0-2 2, Fausett 6-9 0-1 13, Knight 2-3 1-2 6, Morgan 2-6 0-0 5, Hoppo 0-3 0-0 0, McEntire 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-57 5-11 73.
IDAHO (5-14)
Allen 4-15 4-6 12, Wilson 4-11 2-4 10, Dixon 2-6 1-2 6, Thacker 2-8 2-2 6, Forrest 1-4 0-0 2, Quinnett 1-4 0-0 3, Thiombane 0-2 0-1 0, Fraser 1-7 2-2 4, Blakney 1-1 0-0 2, Christmas 0-3 0-0 0, Woodward 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-61 11-17 45.
Halftime_S. Utah 43-24. 3-Point Goals_S. Utah 8-19 (Marin 3-6, Oluyitan 2-5, Knight 1-1, Fausett 1-2, Morgan 1-2, Hoppo 0-3), Idaho 2-12 (Dixon 1-3, Quinnett 1-3, Christmas 0-1, Forrest 0-1, Allen 0-2, Thacker 0-2). Rebounds_S. Utah 41 (Adams 10), Idaho 31 (Wilson 8). Assists_S. Utah 14 (Marin, Butler 3), Idaho 6 (Allen, Quinnett 2). Total Fouls_S. Utah 18, Idaho 12. A_914 (7,000).
Stephan Wiebe can be reached at swiebe@dnews.com, by phone at 208-883-4624 and on Twitter at @StephanSports.