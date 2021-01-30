HIGH SCHOOLS
OROFINO — Jagger Hewett registered 23 points and seven rebounds Friday night as Kendrick climbed two enrollment classes to knock off Orofino 59-49 in nonleague boys’ basketball, avenging a loss from earlier this season.
Ty Koepp contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Tigers, and Talon Alexander had 12 points and seven assists. Kendrick was also sharp on defense, holding the taller Maniacs to 31-percent shooting.
“This is a very good win for our basketball team,” Tigers coach Tim Silflow said.
KENDRICK (8-7)
Jagger Hewett 7 6-9 23, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 1 0-0 3, Ty Koepp 5 2-2 13, Dallas Morgan 0 2-2 2, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 2 2-4 6, Maison Anderson 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Fitzmorris 0 0-0 0, Talon Alexander 5 0-0 12. Totals 20 12-17 59.
OROFINO (7-7)
Slade Sneddon 1 0-0 3, Silas Naranjo 0 0-0 0, Joe Sparano 2 2-2 6, Nick Drobish 6 0-1 15, Reid Thomas 7 1-2 15, Steven Bradlary 1 0-0 2, Cameron Mael 3 0-0 8, Ajden Boyd 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 3-5 49.
Kendrick 13 18 11 17—59
Orofino 15 6 11 17—49
3-point goals — Hewett 3, Taylor, Koepp, Alexander 2, S. Sneddon, Drobish 3, Mael 2.
JV — Orofino 43, Kendrick 24
Genesee 55, Troy 28
TROY — Genesee’s Sam Spence rang up 16 points, seven rebounds and six steals to pace the Bulldogs in a Whitepine League Division I rout of Troy.
Cooper Owen added 16 points as well, going 4-of-6 from 3-point range. The Bulldogs’ defense was also active, tallying 14 steals.
Genesee (8-5, 5-4) shot 57 percent in the first quarter and piled up 23 points to fashion a comfortable margin.
“We thought they’d (play) zone, and they manned us. ... I prepared them to shoot, and they took it to heart,” Genesee coach Travis Grieser said.
Cy Wareham added six points and four assists, and Dawson Durham scored nine points for the Bulldogs.
Darrick Baier led Troy (2-7, 2-6) with eight points.
GENESEE (8-5, 5-4)
Cooper Owen 6 0-0 16, Owen Crowley 0 0-0 0, Sam Spence 6 2-2 16, Cameron Meyer 1 0-0 2, Cy Wareham 2 2-4 6, Dawson Durham 3 1-1 9, Jackson Zenner 0 0-0 0, Rodrick Douge 2 0-0 4, Jacob Krick 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 5-7 55.
TROY (2-7, 2-6)
Noah Johnson 2 0-0 4, Kaiden Codr 0 2-2 2, Chandler Blazzard 0 0-1 0, Boden Demeerler 2 0-0 4, Tristin Van Pelt 1 0-1 2, Landen Buchanan 1 0-0 3, Shawn Archibald 1 0-2 2, Eli Stoner 1 0-0 3, Darrick Baier 3 0-0 8. Totals 11 2-6 28.
Genesee 23 13 11 8—55
Troy 8 9 4 7—28
3-point goals — Owen 4, Spence 2, Durham 2, Baier 2, Buchanan, Stoner.
JV — Genesee def. Troy 45-38
GIRLS
Prairie 63, Potlatch 17
COTTONWOOD — Madison Shears collected 17 points and eight steals as Prairie beat Potlatch and improved to 17-2 overall and 12-2 in Whitepine League Division I play.
Hope Schwartz tallied 14 points for the Pirates, who also got 15 rebounds and eight steals from Tara Schlader and six assists from Ellea Uhlenkott.
It was the final home game for Prairie seniors Shears, Uhlenkott and Schwartz, whom Pirates boss Lori Mader has been coaching since they were in second grade.
POTLATCH (4-15, 2-11)
Josie Larson 1 0-0 3, Emma Chambers 0 2-2 2, Taylor Carpenter 1 1-5 4, Tayva McKinney 0 0-0 0, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Jaylee Fry 1 2-2 4, Becca Butterfield 0 0-0 0, Jordan Reynolds 1 2-8 4, Hansen 0 0-0 0, Heitstuman 0 0-0 0, Pagel 0 0-0 0. Totals 4 7-17 .
PRAIRIE-COTTONWOOD (17-2, 12-2)
Delanie Lockett 0 5-10 5, Kristin Wemhoff 5 0-0 10, Madison Shears 6 1-2 17, Ellea Uhlenkott 1 2-2 4, Tara Schlader 3 1-2 8, Hope Schwartz 4 6-8 14, Ali Rehder 0 0-0 0, Molly Johnson 0 0-0 0, Laney Forsmann 0 1-2 1, Jade Prigge 1 1-2 4. Totals 20 17-28 63.
Potlatch 0 9 5 3—17
Prairie 15 20 16 12—63
3-point goals — Larson, Carpenter, Shears 4, Schlader, Prigge.
Orofino 48, Kendrick 46
OROFINO — Sydnie Zywina posted 26 points as Orofino held on at the end of a nonleague game against Kendrick.
Grace Beardin had five points and 10 rebounds to help the Maniacs (8-7) as they rallied in the third quarter and contained the Tigers (14-5) in the final period.
“The first time we played them we weren’t really ready or comfortable with what was going on,” Orofino coach Tessa Mullinix said. “Today the girls just put their heads down and capitalized on our speed and strength.”
Erin Morgan of Kendrick had 26 points.
KENDRICK (14-5)
Rose Stewart 1 0-2 2, Harley Heimgartner 0 0-0 0, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 3 1-2 7, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 3, Erin Morgan 10 6-8 26, Morgan Silflow 0 0-0 0, Ruby Stewart 1 1-2 3, Hailey Taylor 1 1-2 3, Natalie Kimbley 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-16 46.
OROFINO (8-7)
Grace Beardin 2 1-3 5, Sydnie Zywina 9 6-11 26, Riley Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Abby Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Kaylynn Johnson 2 6-6 10, Miley Zenner 3 0-0 7, Lindi Kessinger 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 13-20 48.
Kendrick 10 19 5 12—46
Orofino 12 15 15 6—48
3-point goals — Zywina 2, Zenner, Tweit.
JV — Kendrick 21, Orofino 18.