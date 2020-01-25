NEZPERCE — The Kendrick girls’ basketball team stayed unbeaten in Whitepine League Division II play, improving to 9-0 in conference by beating Nezperce 51-27 on Friday night.
The Tigers were led by Mya Brown (15 points, six assists and three steals), Megan Brocke (eight points, three steals), Lauren Morgan (four assists) and Rose Stewart (five rebounds and “good minutes” off the bench, her coach said).
“It was an eight-point game at halftime and we just kind of took off in that third quarter,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “We went man defense more, (added) a bit more pressure and created a lot more havoc for them.”
KENDRICK (13-3, 9-0)
Rose Stewart 0 2-4 2, Mya Brown 4 5-6 15, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 0 1-2 1, Jaiden Anderson 1 0-0 3, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Mina Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 1 1-2 4, Erin Morgan 4 0-0 8, Abi Cook 0 0-0 0, Megan Brocke 5 4-4 8. Totals 15 13-18 51.
NEZPERCE
Amelia Husted 1 0-0 2, Grace Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Jillian Lux 1 0-0 2, Hannah Duuck 2 1-2 5, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Cronce 4 3-5 11, Kadyn Horton 2 3-8 7, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Maizy Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Bri Branson 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-9 27.
Kendrick 12 17 14 8—51
Nezperce 8 13 3 3—27
3-point goals — Brown 2, Anderson, L. Morgan, Brocke 4.
JV — Kendrick def. Nezperce.
Lapwai 72, Genesee 59
GENESEE — After a tight opening half, visiting Lapwai took over late to best Genesee and remain unbeaten in Whitepine League Division I play.
The Wildcats (17-1, 10-0) trailed 17-13 through the first quarter before rallying to a single-point lead at 29-28 by the half. They widened that gap by six points apiece in the third and fourth quarters.
“We regrouped mentally,” said Lapwai interim coach Ada Marks. “The second half we came through a lot better finishing, getting some end-runs, doing our best to make sure we had some offensive rebounds.”
Glory Sobotta had a perfect 6-for-6 showing from the foul line and led eight Wildcat scorers with 18 total points, while teammate Lauren Gould provided a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Bailey Leseman of Genesee led all scorers in the game with 23 points.
LAPWAI (17-1, 10-0)
Grace Sobotta 2 3-4 8, KC Lussoro 2 1-2 5, Julia Gould 3 1-2 7, Omari Mitchell 4 1-2 9, Glory Sobotta 5 6-6 18, Sayquis Greene 5 0-0 11, Lauren Gould 5 1-1 11, Raylin Shippentower 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 13-17 72.
GENESEE (9-8)
Lucie Ranisate 2 1-2 5, Molly Hanson 3 0-1 6, Emerson Parkins 1 3-4 5, Mikacia Bartosz 1 0-0 2, Regan Zenner 1 0-0 3, Kendra Murray 2 0-0 4, Bailey Leseman 9 3-4 23, Isabelle Monk 0 1-2 1, Makenzie Stout 0 2-4 2, Claira Osborne 3 0-3 6, Taylor Mayer 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 10-20 59.
Lapwai 13 16 19 24—72
Genesee 17 11 13 18—59
3-point goals — Grace Sobotta, Glory Sobotta 2, Shippentower, Greene, Leseman 2, Zenner.
JV — Lapwai 75, Genesee 16
Lakeland 44, Moscow 25
RATHDRUM — Visiting Moscow dropped a 4A Inland Empire League contest to Lakeland of Rathdrum.
The Bears (1-11, 1-1), who had bested Lakeland in their league debut Wednedsay, did not have the same spark in this outing.
“Today we were unable to get the drop on them defensively,” said Moscow coach Karlee Wilson. “We have to stick to our game plan defensively for sure.”
MOSCOW (1-11, 1-1)
Megan Watson 3 0-0 7, Angela Lassen 4 1-3 9, Ellie Gray 0 0-0 0, Megan Heyns 0 0-0 0, Peyton Claus 0 0-0 0, Peyton Watson 0 0-0 0, Eryne Anderson 1 1-3 3, Trinity Craig 1 0-0 3, Grace Mauman 1 0-0 2, Chloe Baker 0 0-0 0, Julia Branen 0 1-3 1. Totals 10 3-11 24.
LAKELAND-RATHDRUM
Sarah Boyer 1 0-0 2, Darby McDevitt 0 1-2 1, Mel Loutzenhiser 5 0-0 10, Katy Ryan 6 0-0 12, Abbey Neff 1 0-0 3, Tingey 0 2-3 2, Hostetter 0 0-0 0, Kiefer 1 5-7 7, Woempher 0 0-0 0, Simon 1 0-0 2, Huddleston 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 8-15 44.
Moscow 4 7 5 9—25
Lakeland 6 10 18 10—44
3-point goals — Watson, Craig, Neff, Huddleston.
JV — Lakeland def. Moscow
Deary 52, Timberline 33
DEARY — Deary sparked a 13-2 run going into halftime and never trailed again in a Whitepine League Division II matchup against Timberline.
The Mustangs were anchored by junior guard Emiley Proctor, who posted 19 points, 10 steals and eight assists for the Mustangs on Senior Night.
“Emiley had an outstanding night,” said Deary assistant coach Courtney Warner.
Tona Anderson added eight points and snatched 13 rebounds for Deary, and senior Matteya Proctor contributed two points in her first appearance from a six-week absense because of a severe ankle sprain.
“It was a really physical game, and it’s going to help get us ready for districts,” Warner said.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (1-11, 1-6)
Marebeth Stemrich 3 0-0 8, Chasta Jared 5 1-4 11, Krystal Dahl 1 0-0 3, Elise Jones 0 0-0 0, Emma Brown 3 3-6 9, Abby Brown 1 0-0 2, Hailey West 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 4-10 33.
DEARY (9-9, 5-5)
Graci Heath 4 0-0 9, Makala Beyer 1 0-0 2, Tona Anderson 4 0-0 8, Matteya Proctor 1 0-0 2, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gregg 1 0-2 2, Triniti Wood 1 2-6 4, Emiley Proctor 6 7-8 19, Delainee Ellsworth 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 2 0-0 4, Macie Ashmead 1 0-1 2, Emily Scott 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 9-20 52.
Timberline 11 2 6 14––33
Deary 15 13 6 18––52
3-point goals — Stemrich 2, Dahl, Heath.
Colton 49, Gar-Pal 44
PALOUSE — Rylee Vining connected on four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for Colton in a narrow victory over Garfield-Palouse.
Maggie Meyer added 13 points for the Wildcats.
Kenzi Peterson delivered 21 points for the Vikings, with Maci Brantner contributing nine points and 14 rebounds, but Gar-Pal mustered only two points in the first quarter.
COLTON
Rylee Vining 5 3-5 17, Josie Schultheis 2 0-1 4, Taylor Thomas 4 0-0 9, Sidni Whitcomb 1 0-0 3, Megan Kay 0 0-0 0, Mary Pluid 0 0-0 0, Lola Baerlocher 1 0-0 3, Maggie Meyer 5 1-2 13. Totals 18 4-8 49.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE
Lexi Brantner 1 0-0 3, Madi Cloninger 0 0-0 0, Paige Collier 2 0-3 5, MaKenzie Collier 1 3-8 5, Maci Brantner 2 5-5 9, Kenzi Pedersen 9 5-9 21, Miranda Richards 0 1-2 1. Totals 14 14-27 44.
Colton 11 9 17 12––49
Garfield-Palouse 2 15 10 17––44
3-point goals — Vining 4, Meyer 2, Thomas, Whitcomb, Baerlocher, P. Collier, L. Brantner.
Reardan 55, Colfax 53 (OT)
REARDAN, Wash. — A would-be tying field goal and putback attempt both rolled out in the final four seconds of overtime, and visiting Colfax fell in a nailbiter to Northeast 2B League opponent Reardan.
The Bulldogs (11-6, 5-4) raced to a 15-3 start and were up 17-8 through the opening quarter, but Reardan slowly battled its way back. The Indians (8-7, 5-3) took a two-point lead in the final minute of regulation before Asher Cai of Colfax hit two free throws in the closing seconds to force overtime.
Cai also provided all six Colfax points in overtime and was the game’s top scorer with a total of 27. Teammate Kierstyn York joined her in double digits at 12 points.
“The girls played with a lot of energy to start the game,” said Colfax coach Corey Baerlocher. “I told them after the game, ‘Unfortunately, basketball comes down to making layins and free throws, and we’ve got to work on finishing.’ I told them, ‘I cannot fault you for your heart.’”
COLFAX (11-6, 5-4)
Skylre Sakamoto-Howell 3 1-1 8, Kaitlyn Cornish 0 0-0 0, Shyah Antoine 1 0-3 2, Asher Cai 8 8-9 27, Anni Cox 1 0-0 2, Kierstyn York 4 4-5 12, Sydney Berquist 0 0-0 0, Hannah Baerlocher 0 0-0 0, Justice Brown 0 0-2 0, Abree Aune 0 0-0 0, Perry Imler 1 0-1 2. Totals 18 13-21 53.
REARDAN (8-7, 5-3)
Lillian Nowlin 2 3-4 7, Emma Wiedmer 1 5-6 8, Ayden Krupke 7 2-3 17, Madalyn Dewey 4 2-4 12, Kim Dewey 1 4-4 6, Ella Curry 1 0-0 2, Madison Casselberry 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 17-23 55.
Colfax 17 7 12 11 6—53
Reardan 8 13 12 14 8—55
3-point goals — Cai 3, Sakamoto-Howell, Krupke, M. Dewey 2.
JV — Reardan def. Colfax
Pullman Christian wins twice
SPOKANE VALLEY — Pullman Christian earned two victories during a Mountain Christian League doubleheader, beating Covenant Christian 37-31 and The Oaks 40-29.
Pullman Christian improved to 9-1 overall and 7-1 in Mountain Christian League while getting 11 points from Samantha Schaffer in the first game and 15 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals from Faith Berg in the nightcap.
“We played incredible defense, held them to six points the first half (in the second game),” Eagles coach Trent Goetze said, “and they’re a pretty decent team.
“I love it when we shut people down.”
FIRST GAME
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN
Faith Berg 1 2-4 4, Annie Goetze 3 1-2 7, Samantha Schaffer 4 1-4 11, Claire Wilson 0 0-0 0, Grace Berg 2 4-4 8, Kate Cummings 1 0-0 2, Alina Combs 1 1-2 3, Lindsay Todd 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Weaver 0 0-0 0, Lily Bren 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 14-18 38.
COVENANT CHRISTIAN
E. Blomgren 2 1-2 4, K. Gibson 6 4-7 20. D. Cole 2 0-0 4, F. Lockwood 0 0-0 0. Z. Lockwood 1 0-0 2. K. Johnson 0 0-0 0, K. Shandy 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 7-12 31.
Pullman Christian 9 0 12 16—37
Covenant Christian 9 6 6 10—31
3-pointers — Schaffer 2, Gibson.
SECOND GAME
PULLMAN CHRISTIAN
Faith Berg 5 3-6 15, Annie Goetze 4 2-5 10, Samantha Schaffer 0 0-0 0, Claire Wilson 1 0-0 2, Grace Berg 3 1-2 8, Kate Cummings 1 0-0 2, Alina Combs 2 1-2 5, Lindsay Todd 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Weaver 0 0-0 0, Lily Bren 0 0-0 0, Anna Fitzgerald 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 5-13 40.
THE OAKS
Sylvia Dykstra 0 0-0 0, Genevieve Dykstra 0 0-0 0, Sarah Love 0 0-0 0, Gloria Depaolo 4 1-2 9, Kassidy Reate 0 0-0 0, Mia Welch 1 0-0 2, Evelyn Dykstra 2 0-0 4, Malia Clancy 0 0-0 0, Samantha Palpant 3 2-4 8, Lily Sorensen 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 3-6 29.
Pullman Christian 13 8 7 12—40
The Oaks 0 6 12 11—29
3-point goals — Goetze 2, Berg.
BOYS
WV 59, Pullman 50
PULLMAN — West Valley saw three of its players drain multiple 3-pointers as the Eagles held off Pullman in the final quarter to secure a Great Northern League victory.
Blaine Vasicek led West Valley with 18 points, while Jayce Fakootas chipped in 15 points and five rebounds.
The Greyhounds were led by Ethan Kramer, who registered 15 points while converting 6 of 7 from the foul line.
PULLMAN
Dane Bednar 3 0-1 6, Brayden Roberts 1 5-6 8, Ethan Kramer 4 6-7 15, Evan Strong 2 5-6 9, Steven Burkett 2 2-2 7, Cameron McSweeney 0 1-2 1, Stephen Wilmotte 0 0-0 0, Brady Wells 2 0-1 4, Peyton Rogers 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 19-25 50.
WEST VALLEY-SPOKANE VALLEY
Blaine Vasicek 5 5-5 18, Jace Peterson 4 3-4 13, Treden Davis-Reed 0 0-0 0, Jayce Fakootas 5 2-4 15, Mason Dobney 0 0-0 0, Mikhail Sweet 1 0-0 3, Dakari Fakootas 1 1-2 4, Turner Livington 2 2-3 6, David Dyfort 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 13-18 59.
Pullman 5 19 11 15––50
West Valley 11 12 17 19––59
3-point goals — Roberts, Kramer, Sweet, D. Fakootas, Vasicek 3, J. Fakootas 3, Peterson 2.
Colfax 62, Reardan 51
REARDAN, Wash. — John Lustig poured in 27 points and Colfax avenged a loss by beating Reardan in a Northeast 2B League game.
Blake Holman added 10 points for the Bulldogs, who had squandered a 10-point lead in the final four minutes of an earlier home game against Reardan. This time, Reardan did is best work early before Colfax took command by winning the third period 19-7.
COLFAX (13-4, 6-2)
Hunter Claassen 3 2-2 9, Cole Baerlocher 1 4-5 6, John Lustig 9 8-11 27, Gavin Hammer 1 0-0 3, Gunnar Aune 0 0-0 0, Cotton Booker 2 0-0 4, Damian Demler 0 0-0 0, Blake Holman 5 0-0 10, Lane Gingerich 1 0-0 3 . Totals 22 14-18 62.
REARDAN
Brower 0 0-0 0, Landt 5 1-2 14, Wynecoop 0 0-0 0, Kieffer 0 0-0 0, C. Sprecher 1 3-4 5, Perleberg 8 4-5 24, T. Sprecher 2 4-6 8. Totals 16 12-17 51.
Colfax 11 18 19 14—62
Reardan 18 14 7 12—51
3-point goals — Claassen, Lustig, Gingerich, Hammer, Landt 3, Perleberg 4.
JV — Colfax def. Reardan.
Timberline 62, Deary 38
WEIPPE — Rylan Larson led Timberline to a Whitepine Division II victory against Deary, scoring 14 points.
Parker Brown dropped in 12 points with four 3s, and Cameron Summerfield kicked in 10 points and went 6-of-7 from the foul line.
Timberline connected on eight 3-pointers, and racked up 14 assists as a team.
“We moved the ball really well and were able to clean up our turnovers in the second half,” Timberline coach Jason Hunter said. “It came down to execution and playing well in a man to man defense.”
DEARY (9-5, 5-3)
Brayden Stapleton 5 8-13 18, Preston Johnston 0 0-0 0, London Kirk 1 0-1 2, Karson Ireland 1 0-0 2, Kalab Rickerd 0 0-0 0, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 0 0-0 0, Dylan Wilcox 7 0-2 16, Gus Rickert 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 8-16 38.
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (9-2, 7-0)
Rylan Larson 7 0-1 14, Carson Sellers 2 2-2 7, Parker Brown 4 0-0 12, Micah Nelson 2 0-0 5, Chase Hunter 2 0-0 6, Devon Wentland 2 0-0 4, Cameron Summerfield 2 6-7 10, Jaron Christopherson 2 0-0 4, Jordan Stewart 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-10 62.
Deary 11 8 6 13––38
Timberline 13 12 16 22––62
3-point goals — Wilcox 2, Sellers, Brown 4, Nelson, Hunter 2.
JV — Timberline 25, Deary 18
Kendrick 68, Nezperce 45
NEZPERCE — The duo of Alex Sneve (20 points) and Jagger Hewett (20 points, four 3s) led Kendrick to a Whitepine League Division II victory over Nezperce.
Chase Burke got in the action as well, contributing a well-rounded line of eight points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists.
The Tigers swiped 19 steals as a team.
“I challenged the guys to be consistent with their scoring tonight,” said Kendrick coach Tim Silflow. “I thought we played really good team basketball and pushed the ball for a lot of fastbreak oppurtunities.”
KENDRICK (6-8, 3-3)
Alex Sneve 7 5-7 20, Chase Burke 4 0-0 8, Jagger Hewett 7 2-5 20, Kolby Anderson 1 1-2 3, Maison Anderson 1 0-0 2, Rylan Hogan 2 1-2 5, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Jacob Skiles 4 0-2 8, Jesse Klemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Matt Fletcher 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 9-18 68.
NEZPERCE (0-10, 0-6)
Cole Seiler 1 0-0 2, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 0-1 0, Jared Cronce 4 4-6 12, Joe McGuigan 0 0-0 0, Brycen Danner 2 0-0 5, Marshal Nelson 0 0-0, Brendan Nelson 5 0-0 11, AJ Douglas 6 3-3 15. Totals 18 7-10 45.
Kendrick 24 16 20 8––68
Nezperce 15 5 8 17––45
3-point goals — Hewett 4, Sneve, Danner, B. Nelson.
Gar-Pal 56, Colton 26
PALOUSE — Garfield-Palouse sprinted its way to a Southeast 1B League victory over Colton as Blake Jones racked up 17 points, six rebbounds and nine steals in three quarters of playing time.
Austin Jones also played a key role, posting 10 points and two steals.
“Blake (Jones) is our best defender,” said Gar-Pal coach Steve Swinney, “And hes a solid offensive player too, but he is impressive to watch play defense.”
“Everyone came in with a lot of energy and effort for the win,” he said.
COLTON (1-13, 1-6)
Kian Ankerson 3 5-6 11, Chris Wolf 2 0-0 4, Jackson Meyer 1 0-0 3, Raphael Arnhold 0 0-0 0, Dalton McCann 1 0-0 2, Jaxon Moehrle 0 1-2 1, Grant Wolf 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 8-10 26.
GARFIELD-PALOUSE (10-5, 7-1)
Dawson Dugger 3 0-2 6, Austin Jones 4 0-1 10, Blake Jones 8 0-0 17, Jacob Anderson 3 1-5 7, Devin Doramus 0 0-0 0, Daniel Kramer 0 0-0 0, Jaxson Orr 4 1-2 9, Kyle Bankus 1 0-0 2, Ethan Hawkins 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 3-11 56.
Colton 4 6 7 9––26
Garfield-Palouse 12 22 17 5––56
3-point goals — Meyer, Wolf, A. Jones 2, B Jones.
JV — Gar-Pal def. Colton