For the second consecutive season, the Kendrick Tigers and the Timberline Spartans of Weippe will represent the area at the Idaho Class 1A Division II state boys basketball tournament, which begins today at Caldwell High School.

The third-seeded Tigers (17-3) have won district titles in back-to-back years, while the seventh-seeded Spartans (12-10) have come through the back door in each of the past two seasons. Timberline will face No. 2 seed Rockland at 11 a.m. Pacific, then Kendrick takes to the court against sixth-seeded Cascade at 1 p.m. Pacific.

Kendrick has claimed a total of six state boys basketball titles in school history, but none for almost four decades, with the most recent coming in 1985.

