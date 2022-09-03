OAKLEY, Idaho — Ty Koepp connected with Jagger Hewett with 42 seconds remaining to give the Kendrick Tigers a 52-48 nonleague win against the Oakley Hornets in a battle of two defending state high school football champions on Friday.
Kendrick (2-0), last season’s 1ADII state champion, avenged a 52-0 loss to two-time defending 1ADI champion Oakley (1-1) from a year ago.
“Feels good; Oakley is a great program, chance to three-peat,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “(The teams) exchanged punches, exchanged blows. The team that had the ball last was going to win. Glad it was us.”
Ty Koepp went 16-for-30 for 294 yards and five touchdowns through the air. The junior quarterback had 17 rushing attempts for 149 yards and two touchdowns.
Players battled through difficult conditions with temperatures reaching triple-digits at kickoff.
“Heat played a factor for both teams, lot of kids got to play because of the tough heat,” Hobart said.
One player that had a rough day, and not because of the heat, was starting Tiger wide receiver Hunter Taylor. Taylor left the game midway through the first quarter after a hit that forced the junior to receive eight stitches.
Senior Jagger Hewett stepped up in a major way — he had 11 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns.
Kendrick 16 14 8 14—52
Oakley 6 24 12 6—48
Kendrick — Ty Koepp 1 run (Sawyer Hewett pass from Koepp)
Oakley — Houston Bingham 1 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Koepp 62 run (Jagger Hewett pass from Koepp)
Oakley — Porter Pickett 10 run (Isaac Craney pass from Pickett)
Kendrick — J. Hewett 44 pass from Koepp (J. Hewett pass from Koepp)
Oakley — Pickett 4 run (Ethan Toribow pass from Pickett)
Kendrick — S. Hewett 45 pass from Koepp (pass failed)
Oakley — Craney 15 pass from Pickett (Toribow run)
Kendrick — J. Hewett 8 pass from Koepp (S. Hewett run)
Oakley — Bridger Duncan 68 pass from Pickett (run failed)
Oakley — Toribow 8 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Mason Kimberling 36 pass from Koepp (Koepp run)
Oakley — Toribow 10 run (run failed)
Kendrick — J. Hewett 10 pass from Koepp (pass failed)
CVHS 68, Logos 58
KOOSKIA — In an offensive shootout that represented both teams’ Whitepine League Division I season debut, Clearwater Valley of Kooskia finished a little bit stronger to edge past Logos of Moscow.
Bass Myers had 15 carries for 275 yards and four touchdowns for the victorious Rams (2-0, 1-0).
Logos 12 20 20 6—58
CVHS 20 16 18 14—68
Deary 78, Kootenai 0
DEARY — The Mustangs went without a single incompletion in a nonleague shutout victory against Kootenai.
Wyatt Vincent went 4-for-4 for 109 yards and three touchdowns for Deary (1-1). Vincent also ran for a score.
Nolan Hubbard completed his only pass. A 9-yard touchdown to Jaymon Keen. Hubbard also had a 46-yard kick return for a touchdown to start the second half and a 43-yard pick-six.
Dallen Stapleton had 13 tackles, five of them for a loss.
Kootenai 0 0 0 0— 0
Deary 20 38 20 0—78
Deary — Dale Fletcher 43 run (Dawson Bovard run)
Deary — Bovard 34 run (pass failed)
Deary — Bovard 1 run (pass failed)
Deary — Dallen Stapleton 7 pass from Wyatt Vincent (Vincent run)
Deary — Tucker Ashmead 54 pass from Vincent (Stapleton run)
Deary — Vincent 36 run (Aiden Capps run)
Deary — PJ Beyer 31 pass from Vincent (run failed)
Deary — Gunnar Rosen 62 interception return (Rosen run)
Deary — Nolan Hubbard 46 kick return (run failed)
Deary — Hubbard 43 interception return (pass failed)
Deary — Jaymon Keen 9 pass Hubbard (Gabe Johnston run)
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 35, Colfax 12
RITZVILLE, Wash. — The visiting Bulldogs started strong against highly rated Lind-Ritzville/Sprague, but were unable to keep up their momentum in a season-opening defeat.
JJ Bodey scored both Colfax touchdowns, while Drew Kelly of LRS passed and ran for one apiece while making successful PAT kicks on all five of his team’s touchdowns.
Colfax 12 0 0 0—12
L-R/S 7 21 7 0—35
Colfax — JJ Bodey 5 run (run failed)
LRS — Mason Brausen 16 run (Drew Kelly kick)
Colfax — Bodey kickoff return (run failed)
LRS — NA 4 pass from Kelly (Kelly kick)
LRS — Kelly 98 run (Kelly kick)
LRS — Spencer Gering 10 run (Kelly kick)
LRS — NA 8 run (Kelly kick)
Prairie 68, Troy 32
COTTONWOOD — Trenton Lorentz scored five touchdowns for the Pirates in a Whitepine League Division I win versus the Trojans.
Lorentz had 17 carries for 203 yards and four touchdowns for Prairie (1-1, 1-0) on the ground. He had two receptions for 127 yards and another score.
Colton McElroy passed for 187 yards and four TDs, but Troy intercepted him twice and Joseph Bendel and Braddok Buchanan both returned them for defensive scores.
Rider Patrick of Troy (1-1, 0-1) had 156 all-purpose yards and two TDS.
Troy 6 20 6 0—32
Prairie 22 16 22 8—68
Prairie — Eli Hinds 7 pass from Colton McElroy (run failed)
Prairie — Hands 7 pass from McElroy (McElroy run)
Troy — Makhi Durrett 13 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Benny Elven 45 pass from McElroy (Hands pass from McElroy)
Troy — Joseph Bendel interception return (pass failed)
Prairie — Trenton Lorentz 9 run (Bunce run)
Troy — Braddok Buchanan interception return (run failed)
Prairie — Lorentz 72 pass from McElroy (McElroy run)
Troy — Rider Patrick 60 pass from Chandler Blazzard (Connor Wilson pass from Blazzard)
Prairie — Lorentz 28 run (McElroy run)
Prairie — Lorentz 12 run (run failed)
Prairie — McElroy 7 run (Hinds pass from McElroy)
Prairie — Lorentz 34 run (Levi Gehring run)
Potlatch 90, Genesee 40
GENESEE — The Potlatch Loggers nearly reached the century mark as they opened the season with a Whitepine League Division I win versus the Genesee Bulldogs. No other information was available at press time.
Lakeside 44, Pullman 2
Cotton Sears made an endzone sack for a safety to provide Pullman’s only points in a season-opening defeat against Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls, Wash.
Lakeside 30 14 0 0—44
Pullman 0 0 0 2— 2
Lakeside — I. Hendershott 4 run (two-point play good)
Lakeside — S. Tinsley 5 pass from K. Hunsaker (two-point play good)
Lakeside — S. Sams 52 run (kick good)
Lakeside — Sams 49 run (kick good)
Lakeside — Sams 20 pass from Hunsaker (kick good)
Pullman — Cotton Sears sack of Tinsley for safety
PREP GIRLS SOCCERMoscow 1, Lewiston 0
Addy Rainer scored the lone goal with an assist from her twin sister Elli in the 69th minute to lift Moscow to victory against Lewiston at Walker Field.
Moscow 0 1—1
Lewiston 0 0—0
Moscow — Addy Rainer (Elli Rainer), 69th
Shots — Moscow 11, Lewiston 3. Saves — Makai Rauch 4, Allison Olson 3.
PREP VOLLEYBALLEagles downed by rivals
PASCO — The Pullman Christian Eagles suffered a four-set road defeat to Mountain Christian League opponent Country Christian of Pasco.
The final scoreline read 18-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-14 as Pullman Christian fell to 1-1 on the season.
Annie Goetz had 11 digs and Lydia Carrier dished out seven assists for the Eagles.
JV — Pullman Christian def. Country Christian 25-20, 25-16.