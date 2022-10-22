DEARY — After a 66-0 Whitepine League Division II football sweep of Deary on Friday, the unbeaten Kendrick Tigers have now racked up 369 consecutive points since the last time an opposing team scored on them.
Kendrick (8-0, 3-0) scored 50 points in the first half alone and outgained the Mustangs (1-6, 0-3) 383-to-59 in total offensive yardage for the day.
Ty Koepp passed 6-of-9 for 139 yards and two touchdowns, while Sawyer Hewett had 10 rushes for 72 yards and a touchdown as he logged his first playing time after several weeks sidelined with a quad injury.
Kendrick 22 28 16 0—66
Deary 0 0 0 0— 0
Kendrick — Jagger Hewett 57 pass from Ty Koepp (Lane Clemenhagen run)
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 22 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — J. Hewett 16 pass from Koepp (Mason Kimberling pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Sawyer Hewett 3 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Fitzmorris 3 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Koepp 11 run (Xavier Carpenter run)
Kendrick — Clemenhagen 85 punt return (J. Hewett pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Fitzmorris 30 run (Fitzmorris run)
Kendrick — Carpenter 11 run (Ralli Roetcisoender)
Colfax 40, Asotin 20
COLFAX — Mason Gilchrist rushed for three fourth-quarter touchdowns as the Colfax Bulldogs pulled away from the Panthers for their second Class 2B Bi-County League win of the season.
Gilchrist had 17 carries for 151 yards and scores from 32, 1 and 25 yards out.
JD Peterson added 61 rushing yards and a score for a Colfax (2-6, 2-4) team that had 244 team rushing yards.
Cody Ells connected with brother Gavin Ells for two touchdowns for Asotin (1-6, 0-6).
Asotin 0 7 6 7—20
Colfax 6 14 0 20—40
Colfax — Tanner Senter 37 run (run failed).
Colfax — JD Peterson 54 run (JP Wigen pass from Cody Inderrieden).
Asotin — Gavin Ells 25 pass from Cody Ells (Cameron Clovis kick).
Colfax — Senter 5 run (run failed).
Asotin — C. Ells 17 run (kick blocked).
Asotin — G. Ells 5 pass from C. Ells (C. Clovis kick).
Colfax — Mason Gilchrist 32 run (Peterson run).
Colfax — Gilchrist 1 run (run failed).
Colfax — Gilchrist 25 run (pass failed).
Lakeland 45, Moscow 0
MOSCOW — In Class 4A Inland Empire League competition, the winless Bears failed to get on the board against Lakeland of Rathdrum.
“Lakeland’s a good team, so I would just say a tip of the hat to Lakeland,” said Moscow coach Rob Bafus, whose team fell to 0-8 overall and 0-2 in league. “They came in here in adverse conditions and executed very well. You can tell they’re a playoff team, and I wish them the best in the playoffs.”
Lakeland 24 7 7 7—45
Moscow 0 0 0 0— 0
Lakeland — John Cornish 2 run (Owen Forsman kick)
Lakeland — NA punt return (Forsman kick)
Lakeland — Cornish 30 run (Forsman kick)
Lakeland — Forsman 37 field goal
Lakeland — Cornish 57 run (Forsman kick)
Lakeland — Cornish 2 run (Forsman kick)
Lakeland — Jacob Varner 4 run (Forsman kick)
Prairie 48, Logos 20
COTTONWOOD — A massive third quarter made the difference in a Whitepine League Division I victory for Prairie of Cottonwood against Logos of Moscow.
The Pirates (4-4, 4-3) and the visiting Knights (3-6, 2-5) went into halftime knotted up at 14-14 before Prairie exploded with 28 points in the third.
Prairie’s “three big hitters” — Trenton Lorentz, Eli Hinds and Colton McElroy — combined for all seven of the Pirates’ touchdown plays. Jack Driskill passed for all three Logos touchdowns.
Logos 0 14 0 6—20
Prairie 8 6 28 6—48
Prairie — Trenton Lorentz 4 run (Lorentz run)
Logos — Lucius Cornis 8 pass from Jack Driskill (run failed)
Logos — Henry Sundile 55 pass from Driskill (Seamus Wilson pass from Driskill)
Prairie — Lorentz 55 pass from Eli Hinds (run failed)
Prairie — Hinds 49 pass from Colton McElroy (pass failed)
Prairie — McElroy 11 run (pass failed)
Prairie — Hinds fumble recovery (McElroy run)
Prairie — Hinds 23 run (Lorentz run)
Logos — Cornis 7 pass from Driskill (run failed)
Prairie — McElroy 11 run (run failed)
Clearwater Valley 42, Troy 6
TROY — The visiting Rams finished the regular season on a high with a Class 1A Division I Whitepine League win over the Trojans.
Anthony Fabbi was 7-of-11 for 241 yards and three passing touchdowns and added 78 yards on the ground with another score for Clearwater Valley (7-2, 6-1).
Carson Schilling had four receptions and 100 yards and two touchdowns.
Troy (3-5, 2-5) was only able to find the endzone on special teams with a 68-yard kickoff return.
The Rams finished in second place in Whitepine League and will advance to the postseason against a to be determined opponent.
CVHS 14 20 6 0—42
Troy 0 6 0 0— 6
Clearwater Valley — Anthony Carter 7 run (run failed)
Clearwater Valley — Carson Schilling 27 pass from Anthony Fabbi (Carter run)
Troy — N/A 68 Kickoff return (run failed)
Clearwater Valley — Fabbi 21 run (run failed)
Clearwater Valley — Schilling 8 pass from Fabbi (Schilling pass from Fabbi)
Clearwater Valley — Bass Myers 71 pass from Fabbi (run failed)
Clearwater Valley — Tiago Pickering 27 pass from Fabbi (Schilling pass from Fabbi)
Kamiah 54, Potlatch 0
KAMIAH — The Kubs continued their domination of the Whitepine League Division I field with a shutout of Potlatch.
David Kludt passed 5-of-6 for 107 yards and two touchdowns for Kamiah (8-1, 7-0), while Conner Weddle had 10 rushes for 158 yards and three touchdowns.
Potlatch 0 0 0 0— 0
Kamiah 26 14 8 6—54
Kamiah — Kaden DeGroot 35 pass from David Kludt (run failed)
Kamiah — Conner Weddle (Kludt run)
Kamiah — Weddle 51 run (pass failed)
Kamiah — Colton Ocain 15 (Colton Sams run)
Kamiah — Everett Oatman 65 pass from Kludt (pass failed)
Kamiah — Weddle 6 run (Sams run)
Kamiah — Weddle 43 kickoff return (Kludt run)
Kamiah — Oatman 50 punt return (run failed)