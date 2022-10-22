DEARY — After a 66-0 Whitepine League Division II football sweep of Deary on Friday, the unbeaten Kendrick Tigers have now racked up 369 consecutive points since the last time an opposing team scored on them.

Kendrick (8-0, 3-0) scored 50 points in the first half alone and outgained the Mustangs (1-6, 0-3) 383-to-59 in total offensive yardage for the day.

Ty Koepp passed 6-of-9 for 139 yards and two touchdowns, while Sawyer Hewett had 10 rushes for 72 yards and a touchdown as he logged his first playing time after several weeks sidelined with a quad injury.

