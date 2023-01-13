KENDRICK — Two teams ranked in the top 4 in the state in their classification, a combined 19-3 record, an undefeated mark against fellow Idaho Class 1A Division II opponents — Kendrick against Deary was setting up to be a barnburner of a girls basketball game.

Apparently nobody told the fourth-ranked Tigers.

Hailey Taylor couldn’t miss and Kendrick put up the proverbial Great Wall on defense as the host Tigers routed previously undefeated No. 3 Deary 47-28 on Thursday in a Whitepine League Division II game.

