KENDRICK — Two teams ranked in the top 4 in the state in their classification, a combined 19-3 record, an undefeated mark against fellow Idaho Class 1A Division II opponents — Kendrick against Deary was setting up to be a barnburner of a girls basketball game.
Apparently nobody told the fourth-ranked Tigers.
Hailey Taylor couldn’t miss and Kendrick put up the proverbial Great Wall on defense as the host Tigers routed previously undefeated No. 3 Deary 47-28 on Thursday in a Whitepine League Division II game.
“I told them we felt we needed to come out and get them on the chin quick and we did and kind of just stayed with it,” 10th-year Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said.
Taylor was 4-of-6 from 3-point range in the game’s first 10 minutes, her last shot from deep making it 20-2 Tigers just two minutes into the second quarter.
A Hali Anderson basket quickly followed and the Tigers (11-3, 4-0) suddenly led by 20 points in the first half in a game many expected the Mustangs (9-1, 3-1) to win.
Taylor finished with a game-high 18 points, most coming in that early onslaught.
“She just couldn’t miss,” Ireland said of his junior guard. “She was definitely in the basketball zone and it was awesome to watch.”
Taylor also tallied four steals and five assists, helping Kendrick to a 30-8 advantage at halftime.
It wasn’t all the Taylor show.
Kendrick had four separate players score during an 11-0 run in the third quarter, capped by a Morgan Silflow jumper and pair of free throws for a 45-17 lead — its largest of the game.
Rose Stewart (11 points) joined Taylor in double figures and six total Tigers had at least one basket.
Deary was paced by Kenadie Kirk (eight points), Araya Wood (six) and Triniti Wood (six).
“They have a lot of scorers and then I think they’re diverse,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said of Kendrick. “They have a lot of players that can shoot the 3 that’s difficult to guard. You can’t just stick to one or the other … and I also think they do a good job in transition.”
Prepped by a tough schedule
All three of Kendrick’s losses have come against teams in Class 1A DI — Prairie, Lapwai and Kamiah.
The Tigers also have several wins against bigger schools, including three against Class 2A Orofino.
“I think they’ve been playing a lot of tough games, so they were ready for that tough aggressive play, and we felt that,” Keen said.
Those games “put us in this spot,” the coach said.
Kendrick’s lone senior, Jagger Hewett, piled up 15 points, 13 steals and 10 assists as the Tigers poured it on in a 74-31 win against their rivals from 16 miles north.
Hunter Taylor drilled a 3 mere seconds into the third quarter for a 45-16 lead and the Tigers later scored on three consecutive turnovers for a 64-23 advantage.
It was that kind of night for Kendrick (8-1, 5-0), which used a pressure defense to constantly put the Mustangs (6-5, 4-1) in uncomfortable positions.
Taylor (15 points), Nathan Tweit (14) and Ty Koepp (13) contributed to the balanced scoring attack for the Tigers.
Deary garnered a team-high 10 points from Gus Rickert, while Laithan Procter added nine.
“Deary’s one of those teams where they’re rivals, they’re close,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “It’s just one of those games everyone is excited to play and they were undefeated in our league just like we were, so it was an opportunity to prove we want to be the No. 1 team in our league.”
Laithan Proctor 3 0-0 9, Kalab Rickard 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Vincent 2 0-0 5, Blaine Clark 2 0-1 5, Gus Rickert 5 0-1 10, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Tucker Ashmead 1 0-0 2, Nolan Hubbard 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 0-2 31.
Lane Clemenhagen 1 0-0 2, Jagger Hewett 5 3-5 15, Nathan Tweit 6 2-2 14, Wyatt Cook 2 1-2 5, Hunter Taylor 6 2-2 15, Mason Kimberling 2 2-2 6, Brock Boyer 1 0-0 2, Xavier Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Ralli Roetcisoender 0 0-0 0, Kolt Koepp 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 5 0-0 13, Cade Silflow 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 10-13 74.
3-point goals — Proctor 3, Vincent, Clark, T. Koepp 3, Hewett 2, Taylor.
Kaylee Wood 0 2-3 2, Kenadie Kirk 3 1-2 8, Araya Wood 3 0-3 6, Triniti Wood 3 0-0 6, Macie Ashmead 2 1-1 5, Dantae Workman 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 5-11 28.
Rose Stewart 5 0-0 11, Harley Heimgartner 3 0-0 6, Hali Anderson 1 0-0 2, Morgan Silflow 1 2-2 4, Ruby Stewart 2 0-0 6, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 7 0-0 18. Totals 19 2-2 47.
3-point goals — Kirk, Taylor 4, Ru. Stewart 2, Ro. Stewart.