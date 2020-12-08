GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
KENDRICK — Erin Morgan scored 18 points as the Kendrick High girls’ basketball team downed Troy 45-20 in a nonleague makeup game Monday night.
Drew Stacy nabbed eight rebounds for the Tigers (3-2), and freshman Morgan Silflow added four. Rose Stewart tallied eight points and three steals.
TROY
Katie Gray 0 0-0 0 , Halee Bohman 1 0-0 3, Isabelle Raasch 0 2-4 2, Kassidy Chamberlin 1 0-0 2, Morgan Blazzard 1 4-7 6, Whitney Foster 1 0-0 2, Dericka Morgan 1 1-22 3, Betty McKenzie 0 3-4 3, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 0-0 0. Totals 5 10-15 20.
KENDRICK (3-2)
Rose Stewart 4 0-0 8, Harley Heimgartner 1 0-0 2, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0 , Drew Stacy 1 1-2 3, Hannah Tweit 3 0-0 6, Erin Morgan 8 2-2 18, Morgan Silflow 1 0-0 2, Ruby Stewart 0 0-0 0, Hailey Taylor 2 0-0 4. Totals 21 3-4 45.
Troy 3 7 5 5—20
Kendrick 18 9 12 6—45
3-point goals — Bohman.
Lapwai 64, Logos 17
LAPWAI — Grace Sobotta netted 14 points to lead Lapwai past Logos to remain undefeated in three games, including two in Whitepine League Division I action.
Lauren Gould collected 11 points, eight rebounds, five steals and two assists for the Wildcats, and Omari Mitchell nabbed seven rebounds.
The Wildcats forced 46 turnovers.
LAPWAI (3-0 2-0)
Grace Sobotta 4 1-2 14, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 4 0-2 9, Glory Sobotta 1 0-0 3, Alexis Hererra 1 1-2 3, Soa Moliga 2 4-4 8, Ciahna Oatman 2 2-5 6, Lauren Gould 4 1-5 11, Kahlees Young 0 1-2 1, Omari Mitchell 4 1-1 9, Jordan Shawl 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 11-23 64.
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Kayte Casebolt 0 0-0 0, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Lucia Wilson 3 1-3 7, Naomi Michaels 0 0-0 0, Emilia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 4 0-0 8, Ameera Wilson 0 2-2 2, Kaylee Vis 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Grace VanderPloeg 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 3-5 17.
Logos 2 2 8 5—17
Lapwai 32 11 17 4—64
3-point goals — Gr. Sobotta 2, McCormack-Marks, Gl. Sobotta, Gould 2.
JV — Lapwai 51, Logos 25.
Klinker receives Big Sky honor
Idaho senior forward Natalie Klinker earned the Big Sky’s player of the week honor in women’s basketball, the conference announced Monday.
Klinker averaged 11 points and 16 rebounds in the Vandals’ two victories this past week against Sacramento State.