FOOTBALL
Tigers efficient in rout of Lapwai
LAPWAI — Cooper Hewett rushed for 103 yards on just three carries and Kolby Anderson was a force at defensive end as Kendrick whipped Lapwai 62-0 on Friday night in a nonleague prep football game.
Chase Burke rushed for 45 yards on two scores as the Tigers needed only 20 offensive plays from scrimmage.
Talon Alexander and Burke made eight tackles apiece.
“We were pretty happy with both sides of the ball, especially defensively,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “Lapwai’s quarterback (Titus Yearout) is a good athlete and we disrupted their offense.”
Kendrick 12 20 14 8—62
Lapwai 0 00 0 0 0 —0
Kendrick — Cooper Hewett 26 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Alex Sneve 60 punt return (Hewett run)
Kendrick — Hewett 27 pass from Sneve (run failed)
Kendrick — Kolby Anderson 47 fumble return (run failed)
Kendrick — Hewett 30 pass from Sneve (run failed)
Kendrick — Chase Burke 39 run (Burke run)
Kendrick — Hewett 54 run (Jagger Hewett run)
Kendrick — Burke 2 run (pass failed)
Kendrick — Rylan Hogan 16 pass from J. Hewett (Chad Facey run)
Potlatch 60, T’line 12
POTLATCH — Potlatch quarterback Justin Nicholson threw for 173 yards and three touchdowns on just a 4-for-5 night, Connor Akins caught two for 84 yards and two scores and the Loggers rolled Timberline of Weippe in a three-quarter game to improve to 2-0.
“They’re a younger program, still trying to build and we have a lot of experience coming back,” Potlatch coach Ryan Ball said. “We’ve got a bunch of seniors, and they’ve got sophomores. That can be a big difference.”
The Loggers got 77 yards on five carries from Jerrod Nicholson and ended with 424 yards — 251 rushing — compared to Timberline’s 129.
Justin Nicholson added a 19-yard score on the ground, and defensively, the Loggers tallied three interceptions.
Nicholson has only thrown two incompletions in two games for Potlatch.
“He’s really accurate,” Ball said. “Just gets the ball to guys in space and lets ’em run.”
Timberline 0 12 0—12
Potlatch 30 18 12—60
Potlatch — Jerrod Nicholson 24 run (Tyler Howard run).
Potlatch — Connor Akins 52 pass from Justin Nicholson (Avery Palmer pass from Tyson Tucker).
Potlatch — Je. Nicholson 34 run (T. Tucker run).
Potlatch — Lars McDonald 39 run (run failed).
Potlatch — Ju. Nicholson 19 run (run failed).
Potlatch — T. Howard 31 run (pass failed).
Timberline — Rylan Larson 81 kickoff return (run failed).
Potlatch — Tyler Wilcoxson 61 kickoff return (run failed).
Timberline — Parker Brown 45 pass from R. Larson (pass failed).
Potlatch — C. Akins 32 pass from Ju. Nicholson (pass failed).
Potlatch — T. Wilcoxson 85 pass from Ju. Nicholson (pass failed).
Troy 56, Deary 32
DEARY — After a slow offensive start, Troy broke open a tight game by way of an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by senior slot receiver Sam Taff.
“That’s what really sparked it,” Trojans coach Bobby Wilson said. “We were screamin’. It got the whole team fired up and going.”
The Trojans (2-0) exploded for 26 points in the second quarter, a streak kick-started by Taff and senior quarterback Rhett Sandquist, who went 7-of-19 for 91 yards and a touchdown, and added 65 yards and two scores on the ground.
Sandquist also took an interception 45 yards to the house.
“Rhett’s been a great leader all summer and going into the season,” Wilson said.
Taff added 63 yards and a touchdown rushing on eight carries, while the Trojans’ defense held firm in the first quarter — forced a safety — and allowed its offense to get comfortable.
Troy 0 26 22 8—56
Deary 0 6 12 14—32
Troy — Sam Taff 6 pass from Rhett Sandquist (Tyler Heath pass from Sandquist).
Deary — Wyatt Lloyd 10 run (run failed).
Troy — Sandquist 11 run (Reese Sanderson pass from Sandquist).
Troy — Jared Sanderson tackle for safety.
Troy — Taff 80 kickoff return (Zachary Stoner pass from Sandquist).
Troy — Taff 51 run (Taff run).
Deary — Brayden Stapleton 45 run (run failed).
Troy — Sandquist 45 interception return (run failed).
Deary — Preston Johnston 18 run (run failed).
Troy — Sandquist 16 run (Z. Stoner pass from Sandquist).
Deary — Johnston 35 run (run failed).
Troy — Elijah Phillis 60 run (Chandler Blazzard pass to Taff).
Deary — Ricky Bradley 3 run (Bradley run).
Pullman 28, Lakeside 7
NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — Isaiah Strong had two touchdown catches and 156 receiving yards as Pullman made a winning start to its season with a nonleague road win against Lakeside.
Riley Pettit threw a 70-yard pass to Strong for one of those touchdowns and later made a 35-yard touchdown lob to Ryan Bickelhaupt. Evan Strong ran for the first TD of the game.
Pullman 6 15 7 0—28
Lakeside 0 0 7 0— 7
Pullman — Evan Strong 1 run (kick failed)
Pullman — Isaiah Strong 5 run (I. Strong run)
Pullman — I. Strong 70 pass from Riley Pettit (LaVielle kick)
Pullman — Ryan Bickelhaupt 35 pass from Pettit (LaVielle kick)
Lakeside — Allen 15 pass from Hunsaker (Estes kick)
SJEL 48, Colton 26
COLTON — Chris Wolf of Colton threw for one touchdown and ran for three more, but Southeast 1B League adversary St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse outlasted the Wildcats in a season debut for both teams.
Wolf ran 195 yards on 18 carries and threw 12-for-24 for 227 yards. Trent Druffel caught Wolf’s touchdown pass and had eight receptions for 144 yards in all.
The Wildcats scored on their first possession, but the Eagles overtook them within the opening quarter and never relinquished the lead. Colton pulled back within six at 32-26 going into the fourth before SJEL posted a 16-0 showing in that frame.
“We kind of ran out of gas,” said Colton coach Jim Moehrle. “We’ve got a young team — guys learning new positions. We did a lot of good things and some things we can build on. Obviously, there’s some things we can correct and just teaching those guys new positions is going to take some time.”
SJEL 16 16 0 16—48
Colton 12 8 6 0—26
Colton scores
Trent Druffel 63 pass from Chris Wolf (conversion failed)
Wolf 36 run (conversion failed)
Wolf 60 run (Wolf run)
Wolf 40 run (conversion failed)
Colfax 54, Wahkiakum 21
COLFAX — Colfax quarterback Layne Gingerich went 7-for-10 for 158 yards and four touchdowns, and added 48 yards and another score on the ground as the Bulldogs cruised past Wahkiakum of Cathlamet, Wash., in their season opener.
Colfax running back Jacob Brown chipped in 40 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, and grabbed two receptions for 90 yards, both of those going for scores.
The Bulldogs, who averaged 7 yards per play, outscored the Mules 35-7 in the first quarter.
Colfax’s Matthew Hockett added 65 yards receiving on three catches and scored twice.
Defensively, Anthony Becker had three tackles for loss and a sack. The Bulldogs stopped Wahkiakum short of the line of scrimmage 10 times and forced two turnovers.
Wahkiakum 7 7 7 0—21
Colfax 35 13 6 0—54
Colfax — Jacob Brown 48 pass from Layne Gingerich (J. Brown kick).
Colfax — Matthew Hockett 24 pass from L. Gingerich (Trenton Ensley run).
Colfax — Gavin Hammer 7 run (J. Brown kick).
Colfax — Blake Holman 60 punt return (J. Brown kick).
Wahkiakum — Dominic Curl 70 run (Elijah Cothren kick).
Colfax — J. Brown 42 pass from L. Gingerich (kick failed).
Colfax — M. Hockett 14 pass from L. Gingerich (J. Brown kick).
Wahkiakum — Chance Cothren 55 pass from Kaden Anderson (E. Cothren kick).
Colfax — L. Gingerich 24 run (kick failed).
Wahkiakum — Braxton Johns 11 pass from K. Anderson (E. Cothren kick).
Colfax — J. Brown 5 run (kick failed).