LAPWAI — The Kendrick girls’ basketball team punched its ticket to the state tournament on Tuesday night, as the Tigers downed Nezperce 45-37 in a grind-it-out Class 1A Division II District II final matchup.
The Tigers were led by the 10 points from Mya Brown, while Lauren Morgan made the best of her off-shooting night by providing 4-of-6 free throws, five steals, five rebounds and three assists.
With the win, the Tigers earn the right to play in the state tournament Feb. 20 at 2 p.m. PST at Nampa High School.
“We were ready for it,” said Kendrick coach Ron Ireland. “We knew Nezperce would bring pressure and they did, it threw us off, we were rattled all night.
“But we weathered the storm and now we are focused.”
NEZPERCE
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 0 2-2 2, Jillian Lux 0 1-4 1, Hannah Duuck 2 2-2 6, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Cronce 7 4-7 20, KC Wahl 0 0-0 0, Kadyn Horton 2 0-1 4, Katharine Duuck 0 2-2 2, Maizy Wilcox 1 0-0 2, Bri Branson 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 11-18 37.
KENDRICK
Rose Stewart 0 0-0 0, Mya Brown 2 6-13 10, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 1 1-3 3, Jaiden Anderson 3 1-1 7, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Mina Sandino 0 1-2 1, Lauren Morgan 0 4-6 4, Erin Morgan 4 5-10 13, Abi Cook 0 0-0 0, Megan Brocke 2 0-0 6. Totals 12 18-35 45.
Nezperce 8 8 8 13––37
Kendrick 6 19 3 17––45
3-point goals — Brown, Brocke 2, Cronce 2.
Logos 38, St. John Bosco 26
LAPWAI — Logos moved on in its 1A Division II District II bracket, as Kristin Wambeke led the Knights past St. John Bosco with 13 points while converting 6-of-6 from the free throw stripe.
“We played a consistent game and everyone contributed,” said Logos coach Patrick Lopez. “We got Kristin going and she took advantage of fouls, got into a rhythm.”
Logos will play at Lapwai tonight at 7 p.m. and, should the Knights take care of business, will earn a play-in game at Grangeville on Saturday.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD
Dani Sonnen 0 1-3 1, Lexi Currier 1 3-4 5, Jade Prigge 6 0-2 12, Jessie Sonnen 2 0-0 5, Makayla Rose 1 0-1 3. Totals 10 4-10 26.
LOGOS-MOSCOW
Sydney Miller 3 1-2 7, Lucia Wilson 1 0-0 2, Emelia Meyer 1 0-0 2, Kirstin Wambeke 3 6-6 13, Ava Driskill 0 0-0 0, Julia Urquidez 1 0-0 2, Lydia Urquidez 1 0-4 2, Kayte Casebolt 0 2-2 2, Naomi Michaels 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Vis 0 2-2 2, Ammera Wilson 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 11-16 38.
St. John Bosco 7 4 7 8––26
Logos 8 9 7 14––38
3-point goals — Rose, J. Sonnen, Wambeke.
Genesee 57, Troy 16
LEWISTON — Genesee ran out to a 30-point halftime lead and kept its state tournament hopes alive with a loser-out win against Troy in the 1A Division I District II tournament at the LCSC Activity Center.
In another loser-out game, the Bulldogs will take on Wallace at 6 p.m. Thursday at North Idaho College in Coeur d’Alene, with the winner of that contest advancing to a state play-in game Saturday.
Genesee was led by Bailey Leseman (21 points, four steals) and got three steals apiece from Makenzie Stout, Claira Osborne and Taylor Mayer.
Troy, which mustered just six first-half points, was led by six apiece from Abby Weller and Morgan Blazzard.
“Fortunately tonight, we were able to create some turnovers,” Genesee coach Greg Hardie said.
GENESEE (15-9)
Lucie Ranisate 0 3-6 3, Molly Hanson 0 0-0 0, Emerson Parkins 3 0-0 6, Mikacia Bartosz 0 1-2 1, Regan Zenner 1 2-3 4, Kendra Murray 1 1-2 3, Bailey Leseman 6 4-4 21, Isabelle Monk 1 0-0 2, Makenzie Stout 0 4-6 4, Claira Osborne 5 2-3 12, Taylor Mayer 0 1-3 1. Totals 17 18-29 57.
TROY (10-13)
Katie Gray 0 0-0 0, Halee Bohman 1 0-0 2, Isabelle Raasch 1 0-0 2, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0- 0, Morgan Blazzard 2 2-6 6, Abby Weller 2 1-2 6, Bailee Cook 0 0-0 0, Betty McKenzie 0 0-2 0, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 3-10 16.
Genesee 13 23 17 4—57
Troy 3 3 6 4—16
3-point goals — Leseman 5, Weller.
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Pullman 66, Cheney 61
CHENEY — Ethan Kramer racked up 22 points and Brayden Roberts added 17 for the Pullman boys’ basketball team, which used a 16-7 second-quarter run and edged out Great Northern League rival Cheney.
The Hounds (11-9, 7-5) trailed 18-15 through the opening quarter, but held the Blackhawks (3-17, 2-10) to single digits in the second to take a 31-25 halftime lead. They held onto that edge through a tight second half.
PULLMAN (11-9, 7-5)
Dane Bednar 4 1-3 9, Brady Wells 0 1-2 1, Evan Strong 3 1-2 7, Brayden Roberts 5 7-10 17, Ethan Kramer 7 6-8 22, Steven Burkett 1 2-2 5, Peyton Rogers 0 0-0 0, Stephen Wilmotte 2 0-2 4, Riley Pettit 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 17-27 66.
CHENEY (3-17, 2-10)
DQuinsie Goodloe 4 4-19 14, Peyton McPherson 5 0-0 11, Luke Hemenway 3 2-2 9, Alex Long 1 1-2 3, Koby Holt 1 0-0 2, Josh Whiteley 3 2-2 10, Trinidad Richardson 3 2-2 10, Tavin West 0 0-0 0, Henry Browne 0 0-0 0, Dawson Heuett 0 2-2 2. Totals 20 13-19 61.
Pullman 15 16 13 22—66
Cheney 18 7 12 24—61
3-point goals —Kramer 2, Burkett, Goodloe 2, Whiteley 2, Richardson 2, McPherson, Hemenway.
WRESTLING
Potlatch 42, St. Maries 21
Potlatch was able to get a quality win against St. Maries on Tuesday night, with the highlight of the night coming from the 132-pound weight class, where the Loggers’ Jim Clark prevailed over Sam Martin of St. Maries by fall.
“That was a good win for us, he needed that,” Potlatch coach Bryan Bryngelson said. “We still have work to do but it was a good showing for us with talented wrestlers facing talented wrestlers. Districts will be here in Potlatch, and we are trying to send as many kids as we can.”
POTLATCH 42, ST. MARIES 21
106 — Double forfeit. 113 — Dylan Sotin, St. Maries, received forfeit. 120 — Ethan Koler, St Maries, dec. Avery Palmer, 10-5. 126 — Taylor McPherson, St. Maries, received forfeit. 132 — Jim Clark, Potlatch, p. Sam Martin. 138 — Levi Prader, Potlatch, received forfeit. 145 — Tyson Tucker, Potlatch, dec. Dani Toldeo, 8-4. 152 — Gabe Prader, Potlatch, dec. Trystan Lockridge, 6-4. 160 — Izack McNeal, Potlatch, received forfeit.170 — Kenon Brown, Potlatch, p. Sean Anderson. 182 — Double forfeit. 195 — Kyle Sibert, St. Maries, received forfeit. 220 — Landon Warren, St. Maries, received forfeit. 285 — Kelton Saad, Potlatch, p. Delbert Landson.
HONORS
Kendrick, Logos net academic awards
Two area high school basketball teams won academic state championships, the Idaho High School Activities Association announced.
Those were the Kendrick girls’ basketball team, which had a 3.909 GPA to top all teams in the 1A Division II class, and Logos’ boys basketball team, which had a 3.842 GPA to also lead 1A-DII schools.