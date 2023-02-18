AREA ROUNDUP

NAMPA, Idaho — The Kendrick Tigers rebounded from their opening-round loss with a 59-rebound performance in a 58-34 consolation victory against Garden Valley in the Idaho Class 1A Division II girls basketball tournament at Nampa High School on Friday.

Sisters Rose and Ruby Stewart each had a double-double on the day, with Rose recording 14 points and 11 rebounds while Ruby totaled 10 points and 11 boards of her own. Hailey Taylor hit four 3-point goals and added 14 points for the Tigers (17-5), and Morgan Silflow complemented four points with another 11 rebounds.