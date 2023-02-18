AREA ROUNDUP
NAMPA, Idaho — The Kendrick Tigers rebounded from their opening-round loss with a 59-rebound performance in a 58-34 consolation victory against Garden Valley in the Idaho Class 1A Division II girls basketball tournament at Nampa High School on Friday.
Sisters Rose and Ruby Stewart each had a double-double on the day, with Rose recording 14 points and 11 rebounds while Ruby totaled 10 points and 11 boards of her own. Hailey Taylor hit four 3-point goals and added 14 points for the Tigers (17-5), and Morgan Silflow complemented four points with another 11 rebounds.
For Garden Valley (10-9), Katelyn Thompson, Gracie Castillo and Kadence Jacobs each scored 10.
“It was just a better game,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “A pretty good, well-rounded game. All my girls played well, shared the ball well.”
In a rematch of a game played at the same stage of last year’s state tournament, the Tigers take on Leadore (20-5) in the consolation final today at 9 a.m. Pacific
GARDEN VALLEY (10-9)
Gertie Fuhriman 0 0-0 0, Emma Davis 0 0-0 0, Gabby Gillette 0 0-0 0, Sara Hollist 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Thompson 3 2-4 10, Lacey Tucker 1 0-1 2, Aubree Zimmer 1 0-1 2, Gracie Castillo 3 2-2 10, Kadence Jacobs 4 0-0 10. Totals 12 4-6 34.
KENDRICK (17-5)
Rose Stewart 6 2-2 14, Harley Heimgartner 2 2-4 6, Hali Anderson 1 0-0 2, Lydia Crowley 0 0-0 0, Hayden Kimberling 0 0-0 0, Ashna Casto 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 2 0-1 4, Ruby Stewart 2 4-6 10, Taylor Boyer 3 0-0 6, Hailey Taylor 5 0-0 14. Totals 22 8-13 58.
Garden Valley 13 9 5 7—34
Kendrick 25 8 14 11—58
3-point goals — Thompson 2, Castillo 2, Taylor 4, Ru. Stewart 2.
Colton 46, Yakama Tribal 40
DAYTON, Wash. — Colton captured a Class 1B district title on the strength of an edge in the middle quarters against Yakama Nation Tribal of Toppenish, Wash.
Kyndra Stout spearheaded the Wildcat offense with five 3-point goals and a 4-for-4 free throw performance, and Grace Kuhle added another 10 points. Gwen Dawes led the way for Yakama Nation Tribal (19-4), scoring 17.
“We did a great job of fighting through some adversity tonight, Colton coach Clark Vining said. “We made plays when we needed to.”
Colton (22-1) advances to regional play next weekend.
YAKAMA NATION-TOPPENISH (19-4)
Kaydance Visaya 2 0-0 4, Amber Onepennee 2 0-1 5, Lucretia Andy 0 0-0 0, Ayana Sampson 0 1-2 1, Julia George 3 0-0 6, Gwen Dawes 5 6-7 17, Beth Scabbyrobe 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 8-17 40.
COLTON (22-1)
Grace Kuhle 4 0-0 10, Holly Heitstuman 2 1-4 7, Kyndra Stout 5 4-4 19, Nollmeyer 0 0-0 0, Moehlre 3 0-0 6, Whitcomb 1 2-3 4. Totals 15 7-11 46.
Yakama Tribal 13 11 7 9—40
Colton 12 15 12 7—46
3-point goals — Onepennee, Dawes, Stout 5, Kuhle 2, Heitstuman 2.
SWIMMINGPullman top seed in five events at state meet
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The Pullman boys swimming team finished in the top spot in five of 11 preliminary events at the Class 2A state meet at the King County Aquatic Center.
Sophomore Jake McCoy was a part of four of those top times, including two in individual events, heading into the today’s final events. McCoy is the top seed in the 200 individual medley (1:52.49) as well as the 100 backstroke (50.41). McCoy, Troy Reed, Scott Frye and Carter Frichette won the 200 medley relay prelim in 1:40.77. McCoy, Zaine Pumphrey, Teo Uberuaga and William Miller touched the wall first in the 400 free relay in 3:20.91.
Miller had the other first-place finish in the 100 free (47.33). The Greyhounds will be in the A final in eight total events.
Competition continues at 9 a.m. today.
Top Pullman results
200 medley relay — 1. Pullman (Jake McCoy, Troy Reed, Scott Frye, Carter Frichette) 1:40.77.
200 freestyle — 3. William Miller 1:46.07.
200 IM — 1. McCoy 1:52.49.
50 free — 15. Michael Campbell 23.19.
100 butterfly — 10. Frye 56.86.
100 free — 1. Miller 47.33.
500 free — 3. Teo Uberuaga 4:56.52.
200 free relay — 2. Pullman (Miller, Uberuaga, Campbell, Frichette) 1:31.94.
100 backstroke — 1. McCoy 50.41.
100 breaststroke — 10. Reed 1:03.43.
400 free relay — 1. Pullman (McCoy, Zaine Pumphrey, Uberuaga, Miller) 3:20.91.
WRESTLINGSix remain alive
TACOMA — Six area wrestlers remain alive after the first day of the Mat Classic — Washington’s state tournament — at the Tacoma Dome.
Pullman, which has four wrestlers into the semifinal round in Class 2A, has a total of five athletes still in play and sits in fifth place as a team with 52 points. Clarkston, which has one wrestler remaining, is 30th with nine points.
Colfax has its lone athlete alive in the Class 1B/2B meet. The Bulldogs are tied for 24th with 11 points.
Pullman’s Aydin Peltier (132), Israel Acosta (138), Ivan Acosta (145) and Cotton Sears (285) all won their first two matches and are in the final four in their respective divisions in Class 2A. The Greyhounds’ Samuel Sears (195) remains alive.
Colfax’s Cooper Phillips won his lone match at 120 pounds after receiving a first-round bye to get to the semifinals in Class 1B/2B. Pomeroy’s Curtis Winona went 2-1 at 182 pounds to stay alive.
Action continues at 10 a.m. today, and Pullman will be recognized before wrestling starts as the Class 2A state academic champion with a grade-point average of 3.605.
Pullman results
120 — Gavin McCloy 1-2.
132 — Aydin Peltier 2-0.
138 — Israel Acosta 2-0.
145 — Ivan Acosta 2-0.
195 — Samuel Sears 2-1.
285 — Cotton Sears 2-0.
Colfax result
120 — Cooper Philips 1-0.
COLLEGE BASEBALLWSU 7, Villanova 0
PEORIA, Ariz. — The Washington State baseball team had a couple of big innings and got the season off to a fantastic start.
Senior right-hander Dakota Hawkins matched a career-high with 10 strikeouts in five scoreless innings as the Cougars shut out Villanova 7-0 at the Peoria Sports Complex.
“He absolutely set the tone,” WSU coach Brian Green said. “What a great guy to give the baseball to on opening day. Just a tremendous performance, setting the tone for the entire day.”
Hawkins allowed just two hits while junior right-hander Andrew Baughn and sophomore right-hander Connor Wilford recorded three and four strikeouts, respectively, to give WSU 17 strikeouts, tied for the third-most in a game in program history and most since 2014. Wilford pitched the final three innings to pick up the save.
Sophomore third baseman Elijah Hainline had a two-run single in the second inning and scored twice. Senior second baseman Jacob Harvey also scored twice and drove in three runs, including a two-run double off the wall in a three-run fourth that gave the Cougars a 5-0 advantage. Junior outfielder Alan Shibley and junior Sam Brown each tripled in their Cougar debuts.
Washington State will play twice today at the same site, taking on UC Riverside (11 a.m. Pacific) and Villanova (4 p.m. Pacific) again.
Villanova 000 000 000—0 2 0
Wash. St. 030 310 00x—7 5 0
Fusco, Turzai (4), Matta (7) and Valdez; Hawkins, Baughn (6), Wilford (7) and Cresswell. W — Hawkins. L — Fusco. S — Wilford.