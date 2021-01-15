Area Roundup
KENDRICK — The Kendrick boys’ basketball team dealt visiting Timberline of Weippe its first Whitepine League Division II loss of the season Thursday in a 47-44 battle that went to overtime.
Talon Alexander and Ty Koepp led Kendrick scorers with 14 points apiece, and Koepp had 10 rebounds to boot. Rylan Larson of Timberline was the game’s overall high-scorer with 16 points.
Alexander made two free throws to give the Tigers (4-6, 4-3) a 41-40 lead with seconds remaining in regulation. Timberline’s Chase Hunter was fouled moments later and had a chance to clinch victory for the Spartans (4-5, 4-1), but missed a would-be winning free throw, sending the contest to overtime. Timberline fouled more in the additional period and more free throws put Kendrick over the top.
“I think we played really good team defense,” Kendrick coach Tim Silflow said. “It was really a defensive night for both teams.”
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (4-5, 4-1)
Rylan Larson 6 3-4 16, Parker Brown 1 2-2 4, Ryder Cram 1 0-0 2, Micah Nelson 0 2-4 2, Chase Hunter 4 3-5 12, Logan Hunter 0 3-3 3, Devon Wentland 2 0-0 5, Jaron Christopherson 0 0-4 0. Totals 14 13-22 44.
KENDRICK (4-6, 4-3)
Jagger Hewett 1 5-7 7, Preston Boyer 0 0-2 0, Hunter Taylor 2 1-2 5, Ty Koepp 6 0-2 14, Dallas Morgan 2 3-6 7, Rylan Hogan 0 0-0 0, Talon Alexander 3 6-8 14. Totals 14 15-27 47.
Timberline 11 6 10 14 3—44
Kendrick 12 5 8 16 6—47
3-point goals — Larson, C. Hunter, Wentland, Koepp 2, Alexander 2.
JV — Kendrick 35, Timberline 34
Genesee 44, Potlatch 14
GENESEE — Nineteen team steals helped Genesee hold visiting Potlatch to single digits in each quarter en route to a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Dawson Durham of Genesee (6-4, 2-3) led all scorers with 14 points, while Sam Spence added 10 points and six steals. Cy Wareham had a team-high nine steals to go with his four points.
For Potlatch (0-5, 0-4), Patrick McManus put up half his team’s total with seven points.
POTLATCH (0-5, 0-4)
Dominic Brown 1 0-0 2, Levi Lusby 0 0-0 0, Jack Clark 0 0-0 0, Patrick McManus 3 1-3 7, Jaxon Vowels 1 0-0 2, Tyler Howard 0 1-2 1, Sam Barnes 1 0-0 2. Totals 6 2-5 14.
GENESEE (6-4, 2-3)
Owen Crowley 2 0-0 4, Dawson Durham 7 0-0 14, Carson Schwartz 0 0-0 0, Cy Wareham 2 0-2 4, Sam Spence 5 0-0 10, Cooper Owen 1 3-4 6, Cameron Meyer 0 0-2 0, Jackson Zenner 1 0-0 2, Rodrick Douge 1 1-2 3, Jacob Krick 0 1-2 1, Teak Wareham 0 0-1 0. Totals 19 5-13 44.
Potlatch 6 2 1 5—14
Genesee 14 8 11 11—44
3-point goals — Owen.
Deary 77, SJB 37
COTTONWOOD — Visiting Deary remained unbeaten in Whitepine League Division II play with a rout of St. John Bosco of Cottonwood.
Brayden Stapleton scored 28 points for the Mustangs (6-1, 5-0), while London Kirk scored 20 with eight assists, and Karson Ireland had a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds.
For the Patriots (0-7, 0-6), Clay Weckman provided a team-high 12 points.
“I would just say overall, it was the team defense that opened it up pretty big,” Deary coach Jalen Kirk said, pointing to a third quarter which saw his team hold SJB to five points. “We just kind of coasted from there on.”
DEARY (6-1, 5-0)
London Kirk 7 6-9 20, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stapleton 11 3-7 28, Preston Johnston 1 4-4 6, Kalab Rickard 1 0-0 2, Blaine Clark 0 0-0 0, Karson Ireland 5 2-4 14, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 3 1-2 7. Totals 28 16-26 77.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (0-7, 0-6)
Cody Wassmuth 4 0-0 9, Wyatt Weckman 0 0-0 0, Luke Stubbers 1 0-0 2, Levi Wassmuth 0 0-0 0, Clay Weckman 2 6-8 12, Tory Chmelyk 2 2-3 6, Stallone Hoene 0 0-0 0, Mattheu Warren 1 0-0 2, Dustin Kaschmitter 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 8-11 37.
Deary 25 15 19 18—77
St. John Bosco 12 14 5 6—37
3-point goals — Stapleton 3, Ireland 2, Weckman 2, Wassmuth.
Logos-Troy postponed
The Whitepine League Division I game between Logos and visiting Troy scheduled for Thursday night was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Troy program, Logos coach Matt Whitling said.
A makeup date has not yet been announced.
GIRLS
Kendrick 63, Timberline 15
KENDRICK — Ten players got on the board for Kendrick as the Tigers routed visiting Timberline in Whitepine League Division II play.
Erin Morgan scored a game-high 14 points for Kendrick (11-3, 6-0), which is ranked third statewide in the Idaho Class 1A DII media poll and has gone unbeaten in league so far this season. Teammate Morgan Silflow went 5-for-5 from the field for 10 points.
For Timberline (0-13, 0-5), Sam Brown added a team-high five points.
“Just a well-rounded game,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “I thought the girls played really well.”
TIMBERLINE-PIERCE/WEIPPE (0-13, 0-5)
Gracie Warner 1 2-3 4, Morgan Soester 0 0-0 0, Marebeth Stemrich 1 0-0 2, Marissa Larson 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amarillas 0 0-0 0, Elise Martin 0 0-0 0, Sam Brown 2 0-0 5, Abby Brown 0 0-0 0, Carlie Harrell 1 2-2 4. Totals 5 4-5 15.
KENDRICK (11-3, 6-0)
Rose Stewart 2 0-0 4, Harley Heimgartner 2 1-2 5, Rachel Olson 2 0-0 4, Drew Stacy 2 0-0 4, Hannah Tweit 3 0-0 6, Erin Morgan 6 2-2 14, Morgan Silflow 5 0-0 10, Ruby Stewart 4 0-0 8, Hailey Taylor 1 0-2 2, Taylor Boyer 3 0-2 6, Starla Flint 0 0-2 0. Totals 30 3-10 63.
Timberline 2 6 2 5—15
Kendrick 24 10 19 10—63
3-point goals — Brown.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
UI finalizes schedule
The Idaho volleyball team announced it will play Portland State in a pair of nonconference matches as it finalized its schedule for the spring season.
The Vandals, who will play 16 Big Sky contests, will face the Vikings at 1 p.m. Jan. 24 and 25 in Portland, Ore.
Times also have been set for the conference contests. The Big Sky season for Idaho begins with matches Jan. 31-Feb. 1 at Memorial Gym against Southern Utah.
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 24 — at Portland State, 1 p.m.; 25 — at Portland State, 1 p.m.; 31 — Southern Utah, 2 p.m.; Feb. 1 — Southern Utah, 6 p.m.; 6 — at Idaho State, 6 p.m.; 7 — at Idaho State, 6 p.m.; 13 — at Sacramento State, 6 p.m.; 14 — at Sacramento State, 6 p.m.; 21 — Northern Arizona, 2 p.m.; 22 — Northern Arizona, 6 p.m.; 28 — at Montana, 2 p.m.; March 1 — at Montana, 7 p.m.; 7 — Montana State, 2 p.m.; 8 — Montana State, 6 p.m.; 12 — at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.; 13 — at Eastern Washington, 2 p.m.; 21 — Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.; 22 — Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.; 31-April 2 — Big Sky tournament