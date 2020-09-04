VOLLEYBALL
DEARY — Rose Stewart logged 11 kills and Kendrick High withstood a last-ditch rally from Deary to craft a Whitepine League Division II volleyball win Thursday night.
The set scores were all over the map: 25-9, 22-25, 25-20, 27-25.
Erin Morgan tallied eight kills for the Tigers and Hannah Tweit contributed eight aces.
For Deary (1-2, 1-1), Makala Beyer collected 14 digs and Dantae Workman had five blocks.
“The fourth game was incredible,” said Deary coach Dani Jones, whose team rallied to a 25-24 lead with seven straight service points from Triniti Wood. The Tigers took over from there.
JV — Deary def. Kendrick 25-15, 25-17.
Trojans top Knights
In Whitepine League Division I play, Morgan Blazzard achieved a double-double of 16 kills and 12 aces for Troy, which withstood a late rally from Logos of Moscow to prevail in straight sets.
The scoreline read 25-13, 25-10, 25-21 as the Trojans improved to 2-0.
Troy’s Katelyn Hunter was perfect from the service line at 16-for-16 with one ace.
“We decided to switch up our rotation just yesterday, so it was pleasant to see them just be able to run with it and play good volleyball,” said Troy coach Deborah Blazzard. “They were so versatile.”
For Logos (2-2), Lily Leidenfrost added four kills, 10 assists and seven digs. Coach Jessica Evans praised the Knights’ effort in raising their level of play to push Troy in the third set.
“They rose to the occasion,” Evans said. “Didn’t quite make it at the end — it was back and forth, though, in that third game. It was pretty exciting.”
JV — Troy def. Logos
Genesee outdoes Potlatch
POTLATCH — In Whitepine League Division I play, Potlatch fell just short of forcing a fifth set as Genesee remained unbeaten on the season.
After dropping the first two sets, the Loggers rallied to take the third and had three set points in the fourth before the Bulldogs reasserted themselves to prevail with a final scoreline of 25-11, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24.
Riley Maguire racked up a team-high 14 kills for Genesee (4-0, 3-0), while teammate Lucie Ranisate served 23-for-23 with six aces.
For Potlatch (2-1, 1-1), Josie Larson racked up 12 assists, nine kills, eight digs and two aces; Olivia Wise added seven kills and four aces; and Brooke Peterson had nine digs and five kills.
JV — Potlatch def. Genesee 18-25, 25-11, 15-11