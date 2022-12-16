KENDRICK — The Kendrick Tigers’ Jagger Hewett recorded a rare triple-double with 15 points, 11 steals and 11 assists in the course of a 71-46 Whitepine League Division II victory against Timberline of Weippe on Thursday.
Hewett further dotted the stat sheet with six rebounds for the Tigers (5-1, 4-0). Ty Koepp scored a game-high 21 points, and Nathan Tweit had a double-double of his own with 13 points and 10 boards. For the Spartans (2-5, 0-4), Saimone Tuikolovatu scored a team-high 11 points.
The game was competitive at 26-17 before Kendrick blew things open with a 21-1 showing in the second quarter.
“In between quarters, we just adjusted our defense a little bit,” Tigers coach Tim Silflow said. “I challenged the guys — I said that’s too many points to be scored a quarter. Let’s fix it.”
TIMBERLINE-WEIPPE (2-5, 0-3)
Ares Madderly 0 0-0 0, Parker Brown 3 0-0 9, Jude Nelson 2 1-2 5, Saimone Tuikolovatu 5 1-3 11, Gavin Christopherson 3 0-0 6, Logan Hunter 3 0-0 7, Rylan West 3 0-0 8, Caleb Marshall 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 2-5 46.
Lane Clemenhagen 0 0-0 0, Jagger Hewett 5 2-4 15, Wyatt Cook 1 0-0 2, Hunter Taylor 6 0-0 13, Mason Kimberling 2 0-0 4, Brock Boyer 0 0-2 0, Ralli Roetcisoender 0 0-0 0, Kolt Koepp 1 0-0 3, Nathan Tweit 6 0-0 13, Ty Koepp 8 5-5 21, Cade Silflow 0 0-0 0. Totals 29 7-11 71.
3-point goals — Brown 3, West 2, Hunter, Hewett 3, K. Koepp, Tweit, Taylor.
JV — Kendrick 43, Timberline 10
The boys and girls basketball games originally scheduled for today between Potlatch and Prairie of Cottonwood have been postponed because of illness at Prairie. They will be rescheduled.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALLCoeur d’Alene 59, Moscow 22
COEUR D’ALENE — Lola Johns notched 11 points to lead the way with half of Moscow’s score total in a loss to unbeaten Coeur d’Alene.
The Bears (1-8) failed to put up a double-digit scoring output as a team in any one quarter. The Vikings (8-0) were led by Teagan Colvin, who hit a hat-trick of 3-point goals and finished with 19 points.
Punk Knott 1 0-0 3, Kolbi Kiblen 1 0-0 2, Myah Parsons 0 0-0 0, Maya Anderson 0 1-2 1, Kennedy Thompson 0 0-1 0, Jalyn Rainer 0 0-0 0, Taylor McLuen 0 0-0 0, Lola Johns 3 5-8 11, Jacque Williams 2 0-0 4, Jessa Skinner 0 1-2 1. Totals 7 7-13 22.
Teagon Colvin 8 0-0 19, Madison Mitchell 3 1-3 8, Libby Aubrey 1 0-0 3, Kendall Omlin 0 4-6 4, Madison Symons 4 4-4 16, Taicia Lopez 0 1-4 1, Kendall Holecek 1 0-0 2, Gracie Legg 0 0-0 0, Kelsey Carroll 2 2-3 6. Totals 19 12-20 59.
Coeur d’Alene 17 19 19 4—59
3-point goals — Knott, Colvin 3, Symons 2, Aubrey.
JV — Coeur d’Alene def. Moscow.
PREP GIRLS WRESTLINGArea girls rack up pins
COLFAX — Laynie Southern of Garfield-Palouse and Grace Jones of Colfax went a combined 5-0 with five pins at a girls league meet in Colfax.
Wrestling at 130 pounds, Southern had two victories come in the first round and another in the second, while 120-pounder Jones won both of her matches by first-round pin. Hope Allen, another 120-pound Colfax wrestler, went 1-1.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCERUI’s Foster all-region honoree
Idaho senior midfielder was named to the Division I All-West Region soccer team by United Soccer Coaches, it recently was announced.
Foster played in all 18 games for the 12-3-3 Vandals this season, finishing with four goals and two assists. She had two game-winning goals in 2022 for Idaho.
Foster played in a school-record 82 games in her career and had 11 goals, with five game-winners.