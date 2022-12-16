The All-Idaho football teams were announced Thursday, as a handful of Kendrick players earned nods.

The teams were voted on by the coaches, with the Idaho Statesman releasing the results on its website.

The Tigers’ Zane Hobart earned coach of the year honors in Class 1A Division II for the second year in a row. Hobart led the Tigers (12-0) to eight shutouts along with a second consecutive state championship. Kendrick begins the 2023 season with 15 consecutive wins.

Tags

Recommended for you