Prep basketball
Tigers punch above their weight, win
KENDRICK — Punching two school-size classes above its weight, Kendrick’s girls’ basketball team bested visiting Orofino on Tuesday in a nonleague season debut for both teams, 47-19.
The Tigers’ Mya Brown and Megan Brocke led all scorers at 14 points apiece, with Brocke making four of the game’s five 3-point goals. Team newcomer Abi Cook managed seven blocks and six points, while Lauren Morgan provided five points, eight rebounds and six steals.
Grace Beardin was Orofino’s top scorer, with nine points.
“I thought we started kind of slow, just typical feeling each other out,” said Kendrick coach Ron Ireland. “Once we got going in the second half, third quarter, we started getting some steals, pushing and getting things going like we wanted to. ... We anticipated some passes and got the ball moving up and down the court.”
OROFINO (0-1)
Sydnic Zywing 0 0-0 0, Perton Merry 0 0-0 0, Grace Beardin 3 3-4 9, Riley Schwartz 3 0-0 6, Shayla Shuman 0 2-4 2, Abby Rasmussen 0 0-0 0, Kaylynn Johnson 1 0-5 2. Totals 7 5-13 19.
KENDRICK (1-0)
Rose Stewart 1 0-0 2, Mya Brown 6 2-2 14, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 2 0-0 4, Jaiden Anderson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 1 0-0 2, Minda Sandino 0 0-0 0, Lauren Morgan 2 0-0 5, Erin Morgan 0 0-0 0, Abi Cook 2 2-4 6, Megan Brocke 5 0-0 14. Totals 19 4-6 47.
Orofino 6 2 3 8—19
Kendrick 10 5 14 18—47
3-point goals — Brocke 4, Lauren Morgan.
Grangeville 49, Genesee 35
GENESEE — Camden Barger and Colby Canaday scored nine points apiece for Grangeville, which also got eight points from Zoe Lutz to beat Genesee in a nonleague contest and improve to 2-0.
Lutz led Grangeville with 10 rebounds. Canady added five offensive rebounds.
Barger led Grangeville with five assists while Bailey Vanderwall paced her team with seven steals and earned praise from her coach for running the offense with Barger in foul trouble.
“It’s really just a solid group of girls,” Grangeville coach Michelle Barger said. “We share the ball really well. And they really love each other.”
GRANGEVILLE (2-0)
Camden Barger 4 0-0 9, Hayden Hill 2 0-0 4, Talia Brown 1 1-2 3, Macy Smith 2 0-0 5, Megan Bashaw 2 0-0 5, Zoe Lutz 4 0-0 8, Iseyda LaCombe 0 0-0 0, Makala Roberts 0 0-0 0, Bailey Vanderwall 3 0-0 6, Colby Canaday 4 1-2 9, Emma Edwards 0 0-0 0. Totals 22 2-4 49.
GENESEE (1-1)
Lucie Ranisate 2 0-1 4, Molly Hanson 2 0-0 4, Emerson Parkins 3 1-3 8, Mikacia Bartosz 0 0-0 0, Regan Zenner 0 0-0 0, Kendra Murray 1 0-0 2, Bailey Leseman 3 3-4 9, Isabelle Monk 1 0-0 3, Makenzie Stout 0 0-0 0, Claira Osborne 1 3-3 5, Taylor Mayer 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-11 35.
Grangeville 8 16 12 13—49
Genesee 5 13 8 9—35
3-point goals — Barger, Smith, Bashaw, Monk, Parkins.
JV — Grangeville 50, Genesee 26.
Potlatch 51, Deary 33
POTLATCH — In a nonleague season opener for both teams, Potlatch rallied from an early deficit and pulled away late to defeat visiting Deary.
A low-scoring first quarter ended with the Mustangs leading 6-3, but the Loggers tied the contest at 17-17 by halftime. Potlatch edged ahead in the third quarter before running away with an 18-5 showing in the fourth.
Danaira Carpenter of Potlatch led all scorers with 16 points — 13 of which came in the second half — while grabbing six rebounds and three steals. Emma Chambers racked up five points, four assists and five steals in her first start for the Loggers, Kyndal Cessnun hit two 3-point goals, and Kennedy Thompson provided a team-high 12 rebounds.
For Deary, Tona Anderson led the way with 12 points. The Mustangs were missing standout starter Emily Proctor, who attended the game in street clothes.
DEARY (0-1)
Graci Heath 1 0-0 2, Makala Beyer 0 2-3 2, Tona Anderson 4 4-8 12, Matteya Proctor 3 0-2 6, Cassidy Henderson 0 0-0 0, Delainee Ellsworth 0 0-0 0, Taylor Gregg 4 0-0 9, Dantae Workman 0 1-2 1, Triniti Wood 0 2-3 2, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 9-18 33.
POTLATCH (1-0)
Danaira Carpenter 7 1-2 16, Taylor Carpenter 1 0-4 2, Kyndal Cessnun 3 0-0 8, Emma Chambers 2 1-2 5, Alyssa Hamburg 3 0-0 7, Kennedy Thompson 2 2-2 6, Brenna Larson 0 0-0 0, Adriana Arciga 0 0-0 0, Charlee Beckner 1 1-2 3, Jordan Reynolds 1 0-0 2, Desi Brown 0 0-0 0, Anna Atkinson 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 5-12 51.
Deary 6 11 11 5—33
Potlatch 3 14 15 18—51
3-point goals — Gregg, Cessnun 2, Hamburg, D. Carpenter.
JV — Potlatch def. Deary
PREP FOOTBALL
Northeast 2B all-league selections released
Several Colfax football players earned first-team honors when the Northeast 2B south division recently announced its all-league selections.
Jacob Brown, Matt Hockett and Caden Brown of the Bulldogs were picked to the offense and defense. Colfax’s Layne Gingerich and Nick Klaveano earned first-team selections on the offensive side.
First-team offense
Quarterback — Layne Gingerich, Colfax.
Running back — Jacob Brown, Colfax; Tyler Sprecher, Reardan.
Receivers — Nick Klaveano, Colfax; Matt Hockett, Colfax.
Flex — Kellan Watson, Liberty
Line — Aaron Boyea, Asotin; Josh Kieffer, Reardan; Charlie Harrington, Liberty; Josiah Cwik, Liberty; Caden Brown, Colfax.
First-team defense
Line — Boyea; Harrington; Rylan Anderson, Reardan; Cwik; Caden Brown.
Linebackers — Dylan Landrus, Asotin; Sprecher; Jacob Brown.
Backs — Hayden Hardt, Liberty; Hockett; Zane Perleberg, Reardan.
First-team special teams
Punter — Grant Beam, Liberty.
Kicker — Brayden Barnea, Asotin.
Returner — Noah Landt, Reardan.