Girls’ basketball
KENDRICK — Harley Heimgartner squeezed all 10 of her points into the second half as Kendrick erased a seven-point halftime deficit to beat Nezperce 41-31 on Thursday night in a duel of Whitepine League Division II girls’ basketball teams with spotless conference records.
The Tigers (9-3, 4-0) trailed 19-12 before unleashing their transition game and getting a spark off the bench from freshmen Heimgartner and Ruby Stewart.
“At halftime I was beside myself, because nothing would go in the hole,” Kendrick coach Ron Ireland said. “We finally broke loose after halftime. We adapted, stayed true to ourselves.”
Kayden Sanders netted 18 points for defense-minded Nezperce (4-4, 2-1), which got scoring from only two other players.
NEZPERCE (4-4, 2-1)
Amelia Husted 0 0-0 0, Grace Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Jillian Lux 0 0-0 0, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Hannah Duuck 1 3-3 5, Madisyn Brower 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 0 0-0 0, Kayden Sanders 6 6-7 18, Maizy Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Brianna Branson 0 0-0 0, Kadyn Horton 2 4-5 8, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Faith Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Mia Horton 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 13-15 31.
KENDRICK (9-3, 4-0)
Rose Stewart 2 1-2 5, Harley Heimgartner 4 1-1 10, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 2 0-0 4, Hannah Tweit 4 0-0 9, Erin Morgan 3 0-0 6, Morgan Silflow 0 0-4 0, Ruby Stewart 2 0-0 5, Hailey Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 2-7 41.
Nezperce 8 11 7 5—31
Kendrick 7 5 14 15—41
3-point goals — Heimgartner, H. Tweit, Ru. Stewart.
JV — Kendrick def. Nezperce.
Lapwai 101, Logos 23
Jordyn McCormack-Marks collected 28 points and five assists and undefeated Lapwai bolted to a 40-point halftime lead in a Whitepine League Division I win against Logos.
Lauren Gould tallied 19 points, nine steals and seven assists for the Wildcats (11-0, 6-0), who reinforced their defensive and tempo-pushing priorities, coach Ada Marks said.
Omari Mitchell added 15 points and seven assists while Grace Sobotta had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ciahna Oatman chipped in five assists.
LAPWAI (11-0, 6-0)
Grace Sobotta 6 0-0 14, Jordyn McCormack-Marks 13 0-1 28, Glory Sobotta 3 2-2 8, Alexis Hererra 1 0-0 2, Soa Moliga 2 0-0 4, Ciahna Oatman 1 0-0 2, Lauren Gould 7 3-6 19, Kahlees Young 2 4-4 9, Omari Mitchell 67 1-1 15. Totals 41 10-14 101.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-7, 2-6)
Kayte Casebolt 0 1-2 1, Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Emilia Meyer 0 0-0 0, Kirstin Wambeke 3 0-1 7, Kaylee Vis 2 1-2 5, Julia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Lydia Urquidez 0 0-0 0, Grace VanderPloeg 2 0-4 4, Brigid Monjure.0 0-0 0 Totals 10 2-9 23.
Lapwai 29 29 21 22—101
Logos 11 7 5 0—23
3-point goals — Gr. Sobotta, McCormack-Marks 2, Gould 2, Young, Mitchell 2, Wambeke.
JV — Lapwai 44, Logos 10
Deary 45, Highland 12
DEARY — Kenadie Kirk hit two 3-pointers to lead eight scorers for Deary as the Mustangs galloped to a Whitepine League Division II rout of Highland of Craigmont.
Riley Beyer and Macie Ashmead each added eight points for Deary (3-5, 2-1), while Highland’s Payton Crow, Katie Goeckner and Hannah Miller had four points apiece.
“We rebounded offensively really well tonight,” Deary coach Kendra Keen said. “We knew defensively, and then rebounding-wise, we would have to make a presence. Kenadie shot the ball well tonight — especially in the second half. I feel like our scoring was pretty even. It was a good team effort.”
DEARY (3-5, 2-1)
Emiley Proctor 2 2-3 6, Makala Beyer 1 0-0 2, Kenadie Kirk 5 0-1 12, Triniti Wood 2 0-0 4, Macie Ashmead 3 2-2 8, Dantae Workman 0 3-4 3, Araya Wood 1 0-0 2, Riley Beyer 3 2-3 8, Jordan Jenkins 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 9-13 45.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT
Taiylor Crea 0 0-0 0, Payton Crow 2 0-1 4, Emily Dau 0 0-0 0, Katie Goeckner 2 0-0 4, Hannah Miller 2 0-1 4, Kalei Smith 0 0-0 0, Hannah Smith 0 0-0 0, Shaylee Stamper 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 0-4 12.
Deary 7 11 14 13—45
Highland 4 2 6 0—12
3-point goals — Kirk 2.
BOYS
Deary 80, Highland 59
DEARY — Brayden Stapleton broke loose for 41 points and London Kirk helped make that happen with a triple-double as Deary overcame Highland’s 11 long-range shots to claim a Whitepine League Division II win.
Kirk rang up 15 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists and Karson Ireland added eight points for the Mustangs (4-1, 3-0), who erupted for 31 points in the second quarter.
Deary co-coach Mike Morey credited much of that surge to Kirk, who “sees the floor so well and facilitates our offense so well.”
Deary overcame the 31 points of Highland’s Lane Wassmuth, who matched teammate Noah Watson’s five 3-pointers.
HIGHLAND-CRAIGMONT (3-5, 1-2)
Coby Droegmiller 1 0-0 2, Ty Hambly 1 6-8 9, Lane Wassmuth 11 4-7 31, DJ Antone 0 0-0 0, Gage Crow 0 0-0 0, Owen Case 1 0-0 2, Noah Watson 5 0-0 15. Totals 19 10-15 59.
DEARY (4-1, 3-0)
London Kirk 6 2-4 15, Tucker Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dallen Stapleton 0 0-0 0, Brayden Stapleton 16 7-11 41, Preston Johnston 3 0-2 6, Kalab Rickard 0 0-0 0, Blaine Clark 0 0-0 0, Jon Beyer 1 0-0 3, Karson Ireland 4 0-0 8, Dale Fletcher 0 0-0 0, Gus Rickert 3 0-0 7. Totals 33 9-19 80.
Highland 9 18 19 13—59
Deary 13 31 24 12—80
3-point goals — Hambly, Wassmuth 5, Watson 5, Kirk, B. Stapleton 2, Beyer, Rickert.
Kendrick 73, Nezperce 26
KENDRICK — Four Kendrick players made double-digit point contributions while the Tigers held Nezperce to single digits in each quarter in a Whitepine League Division II victory.
Talon Alexander ended with 13 points, 10 assists and eight steals for Kendrick (3-5, 3-2). Ty Koepp scored a game-high 18 points, while teammate Jagger Hewett had 17 points and four steals, and freshman Hunter Taylor added 15 points. For the Nighthawks (2-5, 0-2), Jared Cronce scored a team-high six.
“They really just got after it and tried their best to take Nezperce’s shots away from them,” said Kendrick coach Tim Silflow, whose team has been revamping its defense. “We held Nezperce to 20 percent shooting. “
NEZPERCE (2-5, 0-2)
Cole Seiler 1 3-3 5, Tristan Currall 0 0-0 0, Austin Nelson 0 0-0 0, Jared Cronce 1 4-8 6, Ryen Zenner 1 0-0 2, Tanner Johnson 0 1-3 1, Logan Packer-Brower 0 0-0 0, Marshal Nelson 1 0-0 2, AJ Douglas 2 0-0 4, Nick Kirkland 0 1-2 1, Brycen Banner 2 0-0 5. Totals 8 9-16 26.
KENDRICK (3-5, 3-2)
Jagger Hewett 7 0-2 17, Preston Boyer 0 0-0 0, Hunter Taylor 7 0-0 15, Ty Koepp 7 3-7 18, Tommy Stamper 0 0-0 0, Rylan Hogan 3 0-0 6, Maison Anderson 1 0-0 2, Wyatt Fitzmorris 1 0-0 2, Talon Alexander 5 0-0 13. Totals 29 3-9 73.
Nezperce 7 5 9 5—26
Kendrick 20 21 16 16—73
3-point goals — Banner, Hewett 3, Alexander, H. Taylor, Koepp.
COLLEGE TENNIS
UI teams picked in middle of pack
The Idaho women’s team was predicted to finish fourth and the men’s team sixth in the Big Sky preseason poll, it was announced by the conference.
The Vandal women, who finished 3-2 in conference play in 2020 before the pandemic hit, were selected to finish behind Northern Arizona, Weber State and Eastern Washington.
The Idaho men, who finished 2-0 in the league, were picked to finish behind Montana, Northern Arizona, Weber State, Sacramento State and Portland State.
Neither team’s spring schedule has been released yet.
MEN’S POLL
T1. Montana (4 first-place votes) 58; T1. Northern Arizona (3) 58; 3. Weber State 49; 4. Sacramento State (2) 39; 5. Portland State 36; 6. Idaho 28; 7. Montana State 24; 8. Idaho State 22; 9. Eastern Washington 10.
WOMEN’S POLL
1. Northern Arizona (6) 62; 2. Weber State (1) 55; 3. Eastern Washington (2) 52; 4. Idaho 38; 5. Montana 30; 6. Montana State 27; 7. Sacramento State 26; 8. Portland State 18; 9. Idaho State 16.
MEN’S GOLF
WSU announces schedule
The Washington State men’s golf team announced it will compete in six tournaments during the spring season.
The Cougars will open Jan. 25-27 at the Arizona Intercollegiate in Tucson, Ariz. After competing at The Joust at Goose Creek in Riverside, Calif., from Feb. 22-23, WSU will compete at the Bandon Dunes Championship, hosted by the University of Idaho, from March 7-9 in Bandon, Ore.
The Pac-12 Championships will take place April 26-28 at Mayacama Golf Club in Santa Rose, Calif.
2021 SCHEDULE
Jan. 25-27 — Arizona Intercollegiate, Tucson; Feb. 22-23 — The Joust at Goose Creek, Riverside, Calif.; March 7-9 — Bandon Dunes Championship, Bandon, Ore.; 25-27 — The Goodwin, Palo Alto, Calif.; April 10-12 — El Macero (Calif.) Classic; 26-28 — Pac-12 Championships, Santa Rose, Calif.