KENDRICK — Ty Koepp accounted for seven touchdowns and Kendrick High opened with three consecutive one-play TD drives Friday night as the Tigers thumped Timberline in a Whitepine League Division II football game.
Koepp passed for 273 yards and five TDs and rushed for 76 yards and two scores.
Hunter Taylor caught three passes for 122 yards for the Tigers (4-1, 2-0), and Matt Fletcher added two receptions for 95. Wyatt Fitzmorris led the ground game with 100 yards on four carries.
The Tigers needed just three plays from scrimmage to mount a 24-0 lead against resurgent Timberline (2-3, 1-1).
“The kids came out excited for this game,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said. “They played aggressive, played physical.”
Timberline 8 6 0 0—14
Kendrick 30 0 28 16—74
First quarter
Kendrick — Matt Fletcher 45 pass from Ty Koepp (Jagger Hewett pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 63 pass from Koepp (Hunter Taylor pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Fitzmorris 78 run (Koepp run)
Timberline — Hunter Bower fumble recovery in end zone (run failed)
Kendrick — Koepp 6 run (run failed)
Second quarter
Timberline — Rylan West 17 pass from Parker Brown (run failed)
Third quarter
Kendrick — Fletcher 25 run (Talon Alexander pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Alexander 16 pass from Hewett (run failed)
Kendrick — Fletcher 50 pass from Koepp (Taylor pass from Koepp)
Kendrick — Alexander 45 pass from Koepp (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
Kendrick — Koepp 34 run (Fitzmorris run)
Kendrick — Taylor 5 pass from Koepp (Taylor pass from Koepp)
Kamiah 72, Genesee 14
KAMIAH — Landon Keen rushed 30 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns as Kamiah blew out Genesee in a Whitepine Division I League contest.
The Kubs (5-1) used a balanced attack as Gabe Eades passed 5-of-11 for 142 yards with three touchdowns.
Brady Cox tallie three receptions for 71 yards and a touchdown, to go along with a 50-yard interception return.
“It was a good bounce-back game for us,” Kamiah coach Nels Kludt said. “Especially on homecoming night, it was a big game, we wanted to come play well and we did that.”
The Kubs defense snuffed out any real movement from the Bulldogs and capitalized on the score.
“We really stopped them on defense,” Kludt said. “We kept their (quarterback) in the pocket and got a lot of sacks out of it.”
Kamiah 20 16 14 22––72
Genesee 0 6 0 8––14
First quarter
Kamiah –– Landon Keen 6 run (Keen run).
Kamiah –– Brady Cox 50 interception return (run failed).
Kamiah –– Keen 24 run (run failed).
Second quarter
Kamiah –– Cox 30 pass from Gabe Eades (Eades run).
Kamiah –– Cox 36 pass from Eades (Colton Sams pass from Eades).
Genesee –– Cy Wareham 77 kickoff return (run failed).
Third quarter
Kamiah –– Eades 2 run (pass failed).
Kamiah –– Eades 58 pass to Sams (Eades to Herschel Williamson).
Fourth quarter
Kamiah –– Kyler Esher 23 run (Esher run).
Genesee –– Jack Johnson 42 run (Johnson run).
Kamiah –– Esher 92 run (Will Millage pass from Williamson).
Kamiah –– Williamson 6 run (pass failed).
Deary 56, Lewis Co. 18
DEARY — Senior quarterback Brayden Stapleton came up with another monster game for Deary, racking up eight touchdowns and nearly 500 yards of offense as the Mustangs rode past Lewis County.
Blaine Clark made his season debut and tallied three catches for Deary (4-3), while Garrison Bogar had his best game of the season defensively, according to Mustangs coach Daryl Stavros.
“Our offensive line did a much better job blocking for us tonight,” Stavros said. “They gave us a lot more time, opening up holes for the Stapleton Stampede. It was pretty incredible to watch.”
Scoring plays and other statistics were unavailable.
WASHINGTON
WIAA extends coaching window
The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association announced its executive board voted to expand the current open coaching window from Nov. 30 to Dec. 19, the organization announced in a news release.
In a vote taken Thursday, the board expanded the window an extra 19 days because many schools in the state still are unable to practice because of conditions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The extension does not allow scrimmages between schools but does allow for intra-team scrimmages to take place.