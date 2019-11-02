Chase Burke scored four touchdowns and Kendrick rolled in its Idaho Class 1A Division II play-in game Friday at Lewiston’s Bengal Field, beating Salmon River 62-8.
Next week in the quarterfinal round, the Tigers will play the winner of Monday’s Kansas tiebreaker between Lakeside and Mullan.
Burke scored three of his touchdowns rushing, including the first score of the game from 5 yards out about two minutes in. Burke finished with 116 yards rushing and also had a 21-yard touchdown reception.
Five additional Tigers scored touchdowns. Those were quarterback Alex Sneve (two touchdown passes), receiver and defensive back Talon Alexander (an interception return for a score and a touchdown reception), backup quarterback Jagger Hewett (one score passing and rushing), tight end Kolby Anderson (one touchdown reception) and running back Cooper Hewett (one touchdown run).
Hewett, who was seeing his first action since Sept. 12 because of a lingering hamstring injury, went 72 yards down the left sideline to give the Tigers a two-score lead with 3:38 left in the opening quarter.
“Talking to him (after) that (touchdown) run, he still wasn’t trying his hardest yet,” Kendrick coach Zane Hobart said.
“We came in knowing he was a bit gimped up, so we didn’t know what we’d see,” Salmon River coach Ty Medley said. “But he looks pretty good to me.”
Hewett had four rushes for 112 yards and set up his team’s first score with a 22-yard run on his first carry.
“Coop was out seven weeks, so we were just excited to give him the ball a few times,” Hobart said.
“He’s still not where he was when he left off. But the idea was to give him a few touches and we got him those touches, had some positive things happen for him and he felt good to be out there again.”
Kendrick took a 28-0 lead on a 66-yard pick-6 by Alexander with 9:35 left in the second quarter. The Tigers (8-1) led the Savages (3-5) 50-0 at the half.
“The boys played the whole way, they didn’t quit,” Medley said of his team, which scored its lone touchdown on a 5-yard run by quarterback Ethan Shepherd in the third quarter.
Sneve went 7-for-11 passing for 114 yards.
Salmon River 0 0 8 0—8
Kendrick 22 28 6 6—62
Kendrick — Chase Burke 5 run (run failed)
Kendrick — Cooper Hewett 72 run (Alex Sneve run)
Kendrick — Burke 35 run (Hewett run)
Kendrick — Talon Alexander 66 interception return (Kolby Anderson pass from Sneve)
Kendrick — Burke 21 pass from Sneve (Sneve run)
Kendrick — Alexander 28 pass from Sneve (run failed)
Kendrick — Chase Burk 65 run (pass failed)
Salmon River — Ethan Shepherd 5 run (Garret Shepherd pass from Ethan Shepherd)
Kendrick — Anderson 10 pass from Jagger Hewett (run failed)
Kendrick — Jagger Hewett 17 run (pass failed)
