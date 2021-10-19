The Kendrick volleyball team swept Highland, 25-8, 25-16, 25-16, in the 1A Division II district tournament Monday night at Lewis-Clark State College.
Serving was the name of the game for Kendrick as the team had a 96 percent serving percentage.
Drew Stacy was 18-for-18 at the service line, and she also had 23 digs and six kills.
Hailey Taylor was 14-for-14 serving with 10 digs and six kills.
Kendrick moves to the tournament final Thursday.
Deary wins twice
Deary advanced in the 1A Division II district tournament with wins against Nezperce and St. John Bosco.
No other information was available.
Deary will play Highland on Wednesday at L-C, with the winner moving on to face Kendrick in the final.