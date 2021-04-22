KAMIAH — Emily Proctor extended visiting Kendrick’s lead to 10 runs with an inside-the-park home run to right field in the fourth inning, highlighting the Tigers’ runaway 13-4 softball win Wednesday against nonleague foe Kamiah/Clearwater Valley.
Kendrick prevailed after four innings, as the game ended because of a hour-and-a-half time limit.
Hannah Tweit added a triple and Morgan Silflow tacked on a three-run double for the Tigers (10-2). Taylor Boyer, Natalie Kimbley and Erin Morgan totaled two RBI apiece.
Morgan, starting in the circle, went 3 2/3 innings, fanning five against one hit and four walks.
“We didn’t hit overly well. Their pitcher threw pretty well, but we got hits in key situations and ran the bases well,” Kendrick coach Morgan LeBlanc said. “Erin came in and threw really well. Can’t say enough about her. She threw strikes and we played good defense behind her.”
Krams pitcher Jessica Ketola struck out nine.
The Tigers will play a doubleheader at 4 p.m. at Potlatch today.
Kendrick 450 4—13 7 1
Kamiah 000 4—4 1 4
Erin Morgan, Taylor Boyer (4), Harley Heimgartner (4) and Emily Proctor. Jessica Ketola and Reese McMurtie.
Kendrick hits — Boyer 2, Proctor (HR), Hannah Tweit (3B), Morgan Silflow (2B), Heimgartner, Natalie Kimbley.
Kamiah hit — Kayleigh Tavernier.
TRACK AND FIELD
Viking girls place
POMEROY — The Garfield-Palouse girls wound up third as Kennedy Cook took the 200 and 400-meter races and the Vikings added a 1,600 relay win in a meet at Pomeroy.
On the boys’ side, Gar-Pal’s Ethan Cook earned gold in the 1,600.
BOYS
Team scores — Asotin 153.5; Valley Christian 65; Pomeroy 61; Oakesdale 57; Tekoa-Rosalia 51; Garfield-Palouse 45.5; Yakama Tribal 43; Wellpinit 38; Odessa 30; DeSales 27; Mary Walker 23; Prescott 16.
Top-three Gar-Pal placers
200 — 2. Ethan Cook, G-P, 25.06
800 — 2. Danny Laughary, G-P, 2:16.60
1,600 — 1. Cook, 4:57.50
GIRLS
Team scores — Valley Christian 142; Asotin 121.5; Garfield-Palouse 74.5; Oakesdale 57; Wellpinit 52.5; Pomeroy 50.5; Odessa 50; DeSales 48; Mary Walker 26; Prescott 19; Yakama Tribal 18; Tekoa-Rosalia 10.
Top-three area individuals
200 — 1. Kennedy Cook, G-P, 27.79.
1,600 — 3. Lola Edwards, G-P, 6:26.10.
400 relay — 2. Gar-Pal (Appel, Blomgren, Laughary, Cook) 56.35.
1,600 relay — 1. Gar-Pal (Edwards, Southern, Gibler, Snekvik) 5:13.04.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
GSL releases all-league honorees
SPOKANE — Several area athletes were honored by the Greater Spokane League when the league recently announced its Class 2A girls’ soccer teams.
Clarkston junior Luella Skinner was one of two who were named offensive MVP in voting done by the coaches. Bantams senior forward Jolee Nicoas and Pullman sophomore defender Alene Itani were first-team selections.
Shadle Park swept the rest of the top honors, as Kyleigh Archer shared the offensive MVP award with Skinner, Briona Epefanio was the defensive MVP and Rik Robles was named coach of the year.
FIRST TEAM
Forward — Emily Todd, North Central; Jolee Nicoas, Clarkston. Midfielder — Janis Oliver, East Valley; Hailey Hooks, Rogers; Janelly Verduzco, Othello; Alexa Deatherage, North Central; Olivia Wicks, Shadle Park. Defender — Alene Itani, Pullman; Cassie Brown, North Central; Abbie Sicilia, West Valley. Goalkeeper — Madison Moloney, West Valley.
SECOND TEAM
Forward — Auber Thomas, Shadle Park. Midfielder — Jenna Allen, Clarkston; Gillian Simpson, West Valley; Molly Fisher, West Valley. Defender — Ruby Mondragon, Othello; Elise McDougle, Pullman; Amaree Moore, Rogers; Kendall Delp, North Central; Bailey Komar, Shadle Park; Madison Carr, West Valley.
HONORABLE MENTION
Forward — Morgan Rojas, West Valley. Midfielder — Hailey Talbot, Pullman; Joanna Schnaterle, Clarkston. Defender — Kaitlyn Hathaway, East Valley; Keely Franklin, Pullman; Kerrington Tenwick, Clarkston; Claire Teasley, Clarkston; Jamie Ross, East Valley.