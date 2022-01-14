KENDRICK — In a back-and-forth boys basketball game that was played at a pace “like a track meet,” according to Kendrick coach Tim Silflow, the Tigers overcame St. John Bosco of Cottonwood 60-57 for a Whitepine League Division I victory Thursday.
Jagger Hewett led scoring for Kendrick (6-3, 5-2) with four 3-point goals and 22 total points, while Ty Koepp provided 10 points and 14 rebounds. For the Patriots (5-4, 3-2), Clay Weckman put up a game-high 29 points and Cody Wassmuth added 11.
“They’re a great team,” Silflow said of the Patriots. “They play really hard — they made it hard on our guys.”
ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-4, 3-2)
Cody Wassmuth 4 2-2 11, Luke Stubbers 3 0-0 6, Stallone Hoene 1 0-0 2, Clay Weckman 10 5-9 29, Torry Shmelik 1 1-2 3, Dustin Kaschmitter 3 0-1 6. Totals 22 8-14 57.
KENDRICK (6-3, 5-2)
Lane Clemenhagen 1 2-4 4, Jagger Hewett 9 0-4 22, Preston Boyer 3 0-0 7, Wyatt Cook 3 3-4 9, Mason Kimberling 1 0-0 2, Brock Boyer 0 0-0 0, Ty Koepp 4 2-5 10, Dallas Morgan 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 7-17 60.
St. John Bosco 17 9 19 12—57
Kendrick 19 15 19 7—60
3-point goals — Weckman 4, Wassmuth, Hewett 4, Boyer.
Colfax 68, NW Christian 55
COLBERT, Wash. — Brothers John and Seth Lustig of Colfax scored 26 and 23 points, respectively, to lead the Bulldogs in a Northeast 2B League victory against Northwest Christian of Colbert.
Colfax (9-2, 2-0) made a strong start to the game, building a 23-6 lead in the opening quarter. Led by Asher West with 22 points, the Knights (7-6, 4-3) rallied to cut the deficit to seven at one stage in the fourth before Colfax pulled away again.
Coach Reece Jenkin called it a “breakout game” for younger Lustig brother Seth. Meanwhile, Damian Demler added 14 points of his own and Mason Gilchrist had four points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
COLFAX (9-2, 2-0)
Damian Demler 5 1-1 14, Carson Gray 0 0-0 0, JD Peterson 0 0-0 0, Seth Lustig 10 0-0 23, John Lustig 9 7-7 26, Bradyn Heilsberg 0 0-0 0, Mason Gilchrist 2 0-2 4, JP Wigen 0 1-2 1. Totals 26 9-12 68.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN-COLBERT (7-6, 4-3)
Asher West 8 5-6 22, Avi West 4 4-5 14, Ryan Waters 2 0-0 4, Titus Spuler 3 2-2 10, Joe Spuler 0 0-0 0, Aidan Tibbetts 1 2-2 5. Totals 18 13-15 55.
Colfax 23 13 13 19—68
Northwest Christian 6 18 14 17—55
3-point goals — S. Lustig 3, Demler 3, J. Lustig, Avi West 2, T. Spuler 2, Asher West, Tibbetts.
JV — Colfax def. NWC.
CV-Genesee postponed
The Whitepine League Division I girls basketball game between Genesee and Clearwater Valley, which originally was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Genesee, has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols in the Bulldogs’ program.
Because the contests are within the league, the schools will have to reschedule. As of press time, no make-up dates have been announced for any of the three games.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Deary 37, Nezperce 17
DEARY — Araya Wood went 13-for-13 at the free throw line to pace Deary in its Whitepine League Division II victory against Nezperce.
Kenadie Kirk added another nine points for the Mustangs (7-4, 4-1).
Erica Zenner paced the Nighthawks (7-6, 3-3) with six points.
Deary next faces Kendrick on Tuesday.
NEZPERCE (7-6, 3-3)
Grace Tiegs 1 0-0 2, Jillian Lux 2 0-2 5, Katharine Duuck 0 0-0 0, Erica Zenner 3 0-2 6, Brianna Branson 2 0-0 4, Morgan Wemhoff 0 0-0 0, Faith Tiegs 0 0-0 0, Mia Horton 0 0-0 0, Darlene Matson 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 0-4 17.
DEARY (7-4, 4-1)
Madelyn Proctor 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Wood 0 0-0 0, Kenadie Kirk 3 2-3 9, Emiley Scott 1 0-2 2, Araya Wood 0 13-13 13, Karmen Griffin 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 1 3-6 5, Macie Ashmead 3 0-0 6, Dantae Workman 1 0-1 2. Totals 9 18-25 37.
Nezperce 5 4 4 4—17
Deary 2 13 10 12—37
3-point goals — Lux, Kirk.
Troy 38, Logos 27
MOSCOW — After three tight quarters, the visiting Trojans held the Knights of Moscow to only three points in the fourth to help secure a Whitepine League Division I victory.
Troy coach Aaron Dail credited his team for “working hard enough” and defending “as a unit” down the stretch.
“I think the girls finally figured it out, so that was good,” he said.
The teams were evenly matched in field goal output at 13 apiece, but Troy (7-7, 3-6) went 12-for-18 from the free throw line compared with 1-of-10 for Logos (4-8, 1-8).
“We hadn’t shot very well (in free throws), and so our goal was to get up to 70 percent,” Dail said. “We were right there at 67.”
Isabelle Raasch had 10 points and seven rebounds while Morgan Blazzard scored 11 for the Trojans. GraceAnn VanderPloeg topped Logos scorers with 10 points of her own.
TROY (7-7, 3-6)
Halee Bohman 2 0-0 4, Isabelle Raasch 3 4-4 10, Kassidy Chamberlin 0 0-1 0, Morgan Blazzard 4 3-6 11, Dericka Morgan 2 2-2 6, Betty McKenzie 0 0-0 0, Olivia Tyler 0 0-0 0, Bethany Phillis 0 1-2 1, Alaura Hawley 2 2-3 6, Whitney Foster 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 12-18 38.
LOGOS-MOSCOW (4-8, 1-8)
Cora Johnson 0 0-0 0, Ameera Wilson 1 0-2 2, GraceAnn VanderPloeg 5 0-2 10, Eve Rench 2 0-0 4, Sara Casebolt 3 0-1 6, Sydney Miller 1 1-3 3, Tabitha Miller 0 0-0 0, Jubilee Joiner 0 0-0 0, Bridgid Monjure 0 0-0 0, Signe Holloway 1 0-2 2. Totals 13 1-10 27.
Troy 9 9 8 12—38
Logos 8 6 10 3—37
JV — Troy def. Logos.
Kendrick 58, St. John Bosco 17
KENDRICK — The Tigers remained unbeaten in Whitepine League Division II play with a rout of St. John Bosco of Cottonwood, holding the Patriots to single-digit score totals in all four quarters.
Erin Morgan scored a game-high 12 points for Kendrick (11-3, 6-0), while Ruby Stewart and Hannah Tweit each joined her in double digits with 10. Hailey Taylor added eight points and five assists, and Rose Stewart had six points and six steals in what coach Ron Ireland called a “really good defensive effort” from the Tigers.
For the Patriots (0-7, 0-4), Dani Sonnen put up more than half her team’s total with nine points.
ST. JOHN BOSCO-COTTONWOOD (0-7, 0-4)
Jade Prigge 0 2-2 2, Dani Sonnen 4 1-2 9, Noelle Chmelik 1 0-0 2, Sarah Walters 0 0-0 0, Julia Wassmuth 1 1-1 3, Rachel Sonnen 0 0-0 0, Raylie Warren 0 1-2 1. Totals 6 5-7 17.
KENDRICK (11-3, 6-0)
Rose Stewart 2 2-4 6, Harley Heimgartner 3 0-0 8, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 2 0-0 4, Natalie Kimbley 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 4 0-0 10, Erin Morgan 5 2-2 12, Ruby Stewart 4 2-2 10, Hailey Taylor 3 1-2 8, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 7-10 58.
St. John Bosco 6 3 3 5—17
Kendrick 17 16 18 7—58
3-point goals — Heimgartner 2, Tweit 2, Taylor.
JV — Lewiston C def. Kendrick.
Colfax 55, Northwest Christian 36
COLBERT, Wash. — Colfax hadn’t played in a week due to COVID protocols, but showed little rust in its Northeast 2B League victory against Northwest Christian of Colbert, Wash.
“Once we were able to get our feet under us, we were able to play our game,” Colfax coach Jordan Holmes said. “It was a good win after not playing for a week.”
Asher Cai paced the Bulldogs with 19 points, while Jaisha Gibb and Brynn McGaughy each added 13. McGaughy and Cai both pitched in nine rebounds, and Gibb had seven steals.
Kaitlyn Waters led Northwest Christian with 12 points.
COLFAX (9-2, 2-0)
Hannah Baerlocher 0 2-4 2 , Jaisha Gibb 5 2-2 13, Hailey Demler1 0-0 2, Lauryn York 0 0-2 0, Harper Booth 1 1-4 3, Asher Cai 6 4-4 19, Brynn McGaughy 4 5-6 13, Ava Swan 1 0-1 2, Paige Lawson 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 15-25 55.
NORTHWEST CHRISTIAN-COLBERT (5-8, 2-5)
Kyla Riddle 1 0-0 2, Ilia Larsen 1 2-5 4, Kaitlyn Waters 3 6-7 12, Paisley Cox 2 3-4 8, Georgia Crockett 2 3-5 7, Abbie Iverson 1 0-0 3. Totals 10 14-21 36.
Colfax 9 12 26 8—55
Northwest Christian 8 8 8 12—36
3-point goals — Cai 3, Gibb, Cox, Iverson.
JV — Colfax 49, Northwest Christian 18.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
WSU’s Studer called up to national team
PULLMAN — Washington State women’s soccer player Sydney Studer was called up to the U.S. under-23 women’s youth national team, it was announced.
She will take part in the first training camp for the team in almost two years, which is set for Jan. 23-28 in Austin, Texas. Studer and six other college players will join 11 NWSL players in the camp.
Studer had two goals and a team-high six assists last season as the Cougars finished 14-3-4 overall, 7-1-3 in the Pac-12 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
The U-23 team will take part in a scrimmage against the full U.S. women’s national team at the conclusion of camp. The team has not had any activity since fall of 2019.