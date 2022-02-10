KENDRICK — The host Kendrick Tigers might have been the defending district champions fresh off an undefeated regular-season league title run, but it was Deary that projected an air of authority in the early going of the Class 1A Division II district girls basketball final Wednesday.
The visiting Mustangs “came out on fire,” as Kendrick coach Ron Ireland put it, leading throughout the first half — but the Tigers eventually asserted themselves and battled to a 48-42 victory, booking a fourth consecutive berth to the state tournament.
In the opening minutes, it seemed as if Kendrick (18-5) could hardly attempt a pass or shot that was not deflected, intercepted or blocked by an energized Mustang defender, and Deary (12-6) scored with increasing frequency from all around the basket. Sisters Triniti (11 points), Araya (10) and Kaylee Wood (four) were central to the Deary effort, ultimately combining for 25 of the team’s points. Dantae Workman tallied another nine points and Kenadie Kirk scored eight.
The Mustangs held a 23-11 lead late in the second quarter before the Tigers mustered an 11-0 rally in the closing minutes to pull within at 23-22 by intermission.
“I was obviously stressed, but I knew that our team would work together in the end and we’d come together and finish it out,” said Kendrick senior Erin Morgan, whose reliable work posting up beneath the hoop was crucial to keeping her team in the game early and later turning the tide.
It was Morgan who put Kendrick on the board to an ear-splitting roar of approval from its fans after Deary registered the first six points of the night. She would score 24 points on an efficient 12-for-18 showing from the field, adding eight rebounds.
“We just kept plugging away at what we do,” Ireland said. “I tell the girls, ‘Always stay true to what we do on this floor.’ It’s a read offense they try to get in; we run a lot of North Carolina stuff and try to get in the gaps.”
Morgan credited increased Kendrick discipline in sticking with man-to-man defense for helping cut down the number of uncontested Deary attempts as the Tigers pulled through late.
Rose Stewart finished with six rebounds and seven assists after “feeding Erin all night long,” according to Ireland. Drew Stacy had a team-high four blocks, totaled 11 points, including the final two Tigers baskets, and held the ball to the final buzzer before raising it over her head in celebration.
Befitting a high-stakes rivalry showdown, the game was well-attended by vocal supporters of both teams, with Deary’s fans holding its own in volume and competing cheer slogans. Kendrick’s fans came decked out in “pool party” attire such as flippers and goggles as a theme. Nathan Tweit, a self-proclaimed “No. 1 water boy in the state” and younger brother of the Tigers’ Hannah Tweit, sported a visible streak of sunscreen across his nose to complement his swimming gear and Adidas bucket hat. On the other side, a young man wearing the head piece of a horse costume stepped forward to lead Mustang cheers late in the game.
Deary now must host Nezperce at 6 p.m. today in an elimination game. The winner advances to a state play-in game against Clark Fork at 2 p.m. Saturday at Post Falls. The Wampus Cats beat Kootenai 51-30 in a district title game Tuesday. The Mustangs have gone 3-0 against Nezperce so far this season.
Kendrick returns to the state tournament, which will take place Feb. 17-19 at Nampa High School, hoping to win the title after falling 54-48 to Tri-Valley of Cambridge in last year’s final.
“I hope we can make it back to that (title) game, because that feeling of losing that … You feel like you have unfinished business,” Morgan said.
DEARY (12-6)
Kaylee Wood 2 0-0 4, Kenadie Kirk 2 4-9 8, Emiley Scott 0 0-0 0, Araya Wood 3 1-3 10, Karmen Griffin 0 0-0 0, Triniti Wood 3 4-6 11, Macie Ashmead 0 0-0 0, Dantae Workman 3 3-4 9. Totals 13 12-22 42.
KENDRICK (18-5)
Rose Stewart 1 0-0 2, Harley Heimgartner 1 0-0 2, Rachel Olson 0 0-0 0, Drew Stacy 4 1-4 11, Natalie Kimbley 0 0-0 0, Hannah Tweit 0 0-0 0, Morgan Silflow 2 0-0 4, Erin Morgan 12 0-0 24, Ruby Stewart 2 0-0 5, Hailey Taylor 0 0-0 0, Taylor Boyer 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 0-0 48.
Deary 13 11 9 10—42
Kendrick 9 14 15 10—48
3-point goals — A. Wood 3, T. Wood, Stacy, Ru. Stewart..
Wendt may be contacted at sports@lmtribune.com, or (208) 848-2268.