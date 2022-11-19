POCATELLO — As time expired Friday, Kendrick coach Zane Hobart was drenched in a celebratory water bath by his players, with good reason.

The Tigers held off a furious fourth-quarter comeback from Dietrich to win their second consecutive Idaho Class 1A Division II state championship 42-34 at Holt Arena on the campus of Idaho State University.

For Kendrick (12-0), it is the fifth title in the sport in school history. The Tigers won in 1991, then went back-to-back in 2000 and 2001 before winning it last year and now this one. Kendrick will enter the 2023 season with a 15-game winning streak. The Tigers went undefeated in 2000 as well.

