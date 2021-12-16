The state champion Kendrick football team garnered several honors with Wednesday’s release of the Idaho Statesman’s All-Idaho teams.
Zane Hobart, in his ninth season at the helm of Tigers, earned Class 1A Division II coach of the year honors for leading his squad to its first title since 2001.
Tigers players making the first team include lineman Dallas Morgan on both sides of the ball, quarterback Ty Koepp, linebacker Maison Anderson and defensive back Jagger Hewett.
In Class 1A Division I, Lapwai’s Titus Yearout was named player of the year.
Yearout, who also was the Statesman’s top pick in boys basketball last winter, went 126-for-218 passing for 2,042 yards with 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The first-team quarterback and first-team defensive end on the Whitepine League Division I football team also ran the ball 148 times for 1,130 yards and 18 more scores.
The 6-foot-2 commit to the University of Idaho in men’s basketball also had 73 tackles, including 55 solo stops, four sacks and 15.5 for loss, with 13 passes defended and one interception for the Wildcats, who finished 8-3 overall and were second in the league with a 6-1 record.
“In terms of pure athletes, Titus is right there at the top in the state regardless of classification,” Genesee coach Justin Podrabsky told the Statesman.
Also making the 1A DI first team was Genesee’s Cy Wareham on offense at receiver and at defensive back. He also was named the second-team kicker. Potlatch offensive lineman Logan Amos was named to the list.
There were no area representatives on the Class 2A, 4A or 5A teams.
The All-Idaho teams are voted on by the coaches, and the Statesman’s sponsors it.