Kendrick quarterback Ty Koepp certainly didn’t look his age in just his second game as a varsity starter, and second against an opponent from a higher classification.
“That kid doesn’t play like a freshman, I’ll tell you that,” Tigers coach Zane Hobart said.
The 6-foot-2, 165-pound rookie signal-caller dissected Troy’s defense Friday inside the University of Idaho’s Kibbie Dome, stacking up six total touchdowns to pace the Tigers in their 62-14 nonleague rout of their foes from down the road.
Koepp went 13-of-15 for 294 yards and five passing scores against no interceptions, and added 42 yards rushing and another touchdown on six carries as Kendrick (1-1) reinforced it’s still the one to beat in Whitepine League Division II play.
The Tigers seem to have reloaded effectively despite a low turnout and a handful of mainstay seniors lost to graduation.
“(We’re) playing with a chip on our shoulders, absolutely,” Hobart said. “With the kids we lost last year, people ruled us out.”
Kendrick’s top-to-bottom speed proved too much to handle for the Trojans (1-3), who were outgained by more than 300 yards and committed three giveaways.
Other key contributors for the Tigers included freshman fullback Wyatt Fitzmorris, who totaled 119 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns; tight end Talon Alexander, who accounted for three receiving touchdowns and 86 yards; tailback Matt Fletcher, who accumulated 92 yards and a score receiving, and three tackles for loss; and offensive lineman/linebacker Maison Anderson, who was “all over the field,” Hobart said.
“It was kinda through and through,” Hobart continued. “The kids came out and I thought we played physical off the bat.”
Kendrick chalked up two long touchdowns within 2:30 of each other to go up 22-0 at the end of the first. Troy scored for the first time on a 57-yard sprint by Elijah Phillis in the third, but moments later, Kendrick’s Jagger Hewett took a kickoff 50 yards to pay dirt to stretch the advantage to 48-6.
The game was the first of a high school football doubleheader, moved from Troy to Moscow to escape unsafe air quality stemming from multiple wildfires on the West Coast.
“We were inside all week. We got some good conditioning inside our own gym,” Hobart said. “We’ve got 12 healthy kids right now, and I think they handled that well and played hard.”
Kendrick 22 20 14 6—62
Troy 0 0 6 8—14
First Quarter
Kendrick —Ty Koepp 3 run (Jagger Hewett pass from Koepp).
Kendrick — Wyatt Fitzmorris 20 run (Hewett pass from Koepp).
Kendirck — Fitzmorris 42 pass from Koepp (pass failed).
Second Quarter
Kendrick — Talen Alexander 5 pass from Koepp (Matt Fletcher pass from Koepp).
Kendrick — Alexander 13 pass from Koepp (run failed).
Kendrick — Fitzmorris 1 run (run failed).
Third Quarter
Troy — Elijah Phillis 57 run (pass failed).
Kendrick — Hewett 50 kickoff return (pass failed).
Kendrick — Fletcher 27 pass from Koepp (Fletcher pass from Koepp).
Fourth Quarter
Kendrick — Alexander 43 pass from Koepp (run failed).
Troy — Baier 4 run (Buchanan pass from Baier).
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Kendrick: Fitzmorris 8-77, Koepp 6-42, Fletcher 5-16, Anderson 2-5, Kimberling 1-5, Hewett 1-(-4). Troy: Phillis 16-62, Baier 4-45, Blazzard 1-23, Patrick 1-0.
PASSING — Kendrick: Koepp 13-15-294-5. Troy: Baier 3-5-15-0.
RECEIVING — Kendrick: Fletcher 5-92, Alexander 5-86, Hewett 1-50, Fitzmorris 1-42, Anderson 1-24. Troy: McCully 1-9, Blazzard 1-5, Buchanan 1-1.
Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.