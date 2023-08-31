Today’s the day.

The No. 8 Idaho football team begins its highly anticipated season against Lamar at 7 p.m. at Provost Umphrey Stadium.

The Vandals’ season opener will be against a fellow Football Championship Subdivision scholarship team, which will be a nice change of pace from last year when they played two FBS opponents back-to-back, followed by Drake, which had no scholarship players.

Recommended for you