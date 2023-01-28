ANALYSIS

It’s reasonable to think Chet Holmgren will be an NBA All-Star one day. He was a highly recruited high school player whose one year at Gonzaga was stellar enough for Oklahoma City to make him the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft. He’s an obvious talent, an enormous talent.

And it’s terrible that Holmgren got hurt last summer and will miss the entirety of this season.

