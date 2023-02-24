SPOKANE — Drew Timme had 22 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 12 Gonzaga beat San Diego 97-72 on Thursday night.

The win sets up a matchup between Gonzaga and No. 15 Saint Mary’s for the West Coast Conference regular season title on Saturday. The Gaels haven’t won an outright WCC regular season title since 2011-12 and haven’t beat the Zags twice in a season since 2015-16.

“It’s a much anticipated matchup. They got us last time and we’re hungry. It’s going to be a good environment but we’ve got to focus on the game plan and not get caught up in all that stuff,” said Ben Gregg, who had 18 points for the Zags.

Tags

Recommended for you