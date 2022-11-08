SPOKANE — North Florida took a 10-8 lead early against No. 2 Gonzaga, but that just seemed to ignite Drew Timme and the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga went on a 26-0 run, helped by eight North Florida turnovers, to build a big lead they never relinquished.

“That’s as good a stretch as we’ve had all year,” Coach Mark Few said after Gonzaga posted a 104-63 victory in the season opener for both teams. “We got our hands on a lot of balls.”

