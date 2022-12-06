Tinseltown beckons Cougs

Washington State Cougars quarterback Cameron Ward (1) points towards the video replay after his attempt at two extra points was ruled no good at the Apple Cup on Gesa Field in Pullman on Saturday.

 August Frank

The Cougars have soaked up golden rays at the Sun Bowl (twice), spent holiday season at the Holiday Bowl (twice), remembered the Alamo (Bowl) and chowed on flavored snacks at the Cheez-It Bowl.

For its seventh straight bowl game, Washington State is headed to the glitzy lights of Hollywood for the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl in Los Angeles, where it’ll face Mountain West champ Fresno State at 12:30 p.m. (ABC) on Dec. 17.

Some players might even get a chance to appear on the late-night TV host’s nationally televised entertainment show.

