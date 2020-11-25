Kyle Smith will watch and take notes from his couch for at least one of his Washington State men’s basketball team’s early games this year.
The second-year coach who kickstarted a Cougar rebuild recently contracted the coronavirus, but that hasn’t prevented him from staying engaged, spectating intrasquad scrimmages on Zoom and relaying lessons by phone.
“Although it’s an adjustment, I think it’s been minimized a lot by just how much involvement he still has,” said assistant Jim Shaw, who’ll sub in at the helm for WSU’s season opener at 8 p.m. today at an empty Beasley Coliseum against Texas Southern.
Graduate manager Anthony Lorenzo, for instance, received “10 or 12” text messages from Smith during a practice this week.
“Somehow, I think he’ll find a way,” said Shaw, a former four-year head coach at Division II Western Oregon. “We’ve talked more since he’s been gone than we did when he was here.”
It’s hard to fault the “Nerdball” architect for keeping so busy amid illness. His Cougs, employing a perfect-fit analytical approach last season that hones in on defense and fundamentals, generated enthusiasm around Pullman and momentum for a program that hadn’t had much to be encouraged about for the better part of the past decade.
“We just had a new feel here,” point guard Isaac Bonton said.
Smith aims to keep the pace, avoiding the same Year 2 dip that set him back at past stops in Columbia and San Francisco — both teams he eventually rebuilt. This season, Wazzu is young, and the Cougar staff has been transparent about its lineup and rotation: It’ll feature a good deal of trial and error until about late in December.
“I’d be amazed if the first lineup we threw out there just stays throughout the season,” Smith said during the Pac-12’s media day earlier this month. “That’d be a great sign … but I think there’s gonna be ebbs and flows, just because of our youth.”
WSU lost All-Pac-12 scoring magician CJ Elleby to the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA draft, and saw two key veteran cogs graduate in post Jeff Pollard and defensive workhorse guard Jervae Robinson.
Of course, Elleby’s production — 18.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals per game — will be most difficult to replace.
“Obviously we would’ve liked to keep CJ and kinda keep that momentum, get older and keep that talent,” Smith said. “We’re not gonna have the same lead scorer, or guy who’s going for it every single night.”
What seems like the only sure bet as of now is Bonton, a preseason all-conference second-teamer who will set the pace for WSU on paper and in huddles. The senior from Portland dropped 15.3 points per game last year — a top-five returning mark in the conference — and improved in all areas as the season progressed.
“The responsibility factor, I’ve been in that position my whole life on teams I’ve played with,” Bonton said.
Sneaky well-rounded senior Washingtonian forward Tony Miller, who lost much of his first WSU season to injuries last year, should step in as the No. 2 option.
Otherwise, there’s figuring out to do, but plenty to like.
WSU’s incoming recruiting class, arguably the best in school history, ranks No. 33 nationally, per 247Sports.com.
Most likely to contribute immediately are freaky-athletic 6-foot-10 center Efe Abogidi, smooth-moving 6-8 point-forward Andrej Jakimovski and bouncy guard TJ Bamba.
“I feel like all of our freshmen are very talented, athletic guys,” Bonton said. “We got some big guys coming in ready to play right away, and ready to adjust.”
Vova Markovetskyy, a 7-footer who started coming around late last year, should boost Wazzu, and four-star rookie Dishon Jackson (6-10) adds depth and high-major size underneath.
Those untested bigs might look a bit raw out of the gates, but they’ve got sky-high potential.
“My rule of thumb is this: When you’re that size, if you’re on the court as a freshman and you play 25 minutes a game … you’re probably (a future) NBA player, to be honest,” Smith said.
Reeling in lengthy and brawny rim-protectors to combat a towering Pac-12 certainly was a recruiting goal, as was inking some more athleticism.
With dynamic freshman guard Jefferson Koulibaly out for the year with an injury, teasing out ball-handling options also is a must in a thin backcourt.
Expected contributors there include sophomore defensive grinder Noah Williams, from Seattle, and juco addition Myles Fitzgerald-Warren. Experienced wing Aljaz Kunc and sharpshooter DJ Rodman will find the floor too.
Smith said the upperclassmen have guided the newbies well in terms of nailing down the Nerdball pillars — defending, rebounding and ball security.
“I hope that we can just stick with the same thing. … I think we made strong gains there,” said Smith, whose Cougars last year leaned on those traits to make an 80-spot leap in the Ken Pomeroy D-I rankings, registering a 16-16 season that included a number of exceptional, rare moments for Wazzu — a conference tournament victory, a top-10 win and an Apple Cup sweep.
“That’s our identity. We’re definitely pushing that on everybody,” Bonton said.
WSU will seek to introduce an extra layer to its offense, which often was its weak spot last year.
“We just weren’t an efficient offensive team,” Smith said. “People will have to scout us this year — that’s the goal. We’re gonna have to run some stuff where people are gonna have to take some time to prepare for us a little better.”
He’d like to see the offense be defined by balance and broad craftiness, rather than isolations and high-volume attempts from one or two players.
Another emphasis will be generating and maintaining energy in fan-less Pac-12 venues — and particularly early, with an absent head coach who’s hoping to keep this rebuild chugging along nicely.
“No one’s played through a pandemic before. It’s gonna be interesting,” Bonton said. “But we’re ready to work. We’re ready to open eyes, just like we did last year.”
Colton Clark may be reached at cclark@lmtribune.com, on Twitter @ClarkTrib or by phone at (208) 848-2260.