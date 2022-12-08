Washington State will be without both of its starting middle linebackers for its bowl game and not because of injuries.

WSU linebacker Francisco Mauigoa announced he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, joining fellow co-starter Travion Brown in a search for a new home.

Also in the portal are arguably WSU’s top two receivers, De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie, leaving the Cougs with major questions on both sides of the ball heading into their Dec. 17 showdown against Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.

