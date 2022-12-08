Washington State will be without both of its starting middle linebackers for its bowl game and not because of injuries.
WSU linebacker Francisco Mauigoa announced he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal Wednesday, joining fellow co-starter Travion Brown in a search for a new home.
Also in the portal are arguably WSU’s top two receivers, De’Zhaun Stribling and Donovan Ollie, leaving the Cougs with major questions on both sides of the ball heading into their Dec. 17 showdown against Fresno State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl.
Since the NCAA eliminated a rule in April 2021 that requires transfer players to sit out a year, college football has seen an increase in the number of players leaving their programs.
More than 3,000 Football Bowl Subdivision players entered the portal in 2021-22 and that number could be similar this season. That is almost double the number of transfers before the rule change.
Somewhat overshadowed by star linebacker Daiyan Henley, Mauigoa always seemed to be around the football this season.
The sophomore from American Samoa was tied for third on the team in tackles with 60 and also had 5.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.
But Mauigoa’s biggest moment was a 95-yard interception return for a touchdown against quarterback Bo Nix and the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 24.
“To the Coug family, I appreciate all the moments I got to experience here,” Mauigoa said on social media. “To the WSU football family, thank you for making my two years here memorable; the relationships and bonds we built here will be forever cherished.”
With Mauigoa and Brown leaving, that could open up more playing time for sophomore linebacker Kyle Thornton (31 tackles, one tackle for loss).
On the offensive side, Stribling (51 catches, five scores) and Ollie (43, three TDs) leave gaping holes in the receiving corps, especially with star slot receiver Renard Bell injured.
That puts more pressure on guys like senior Robert Ferrel (46 catches, four TDs), freshman Leyton Smithson (27 catches), junior Lincoln Victor (21) and other inexperienced receivers.
Other Cougs in the transfer portal so far include safety Adrian Shepherd, edge Gabriel Lopez, running back Jouvensly Bazil, running back Kannon Katzer, quarterback Xavier Ward and offensive lineman Eric Wilder.