Transfer portal continues to haunt Vandals

Idaho forward/center Isaac Jones puts up a jump shot Saturday during a Big Sky Conference match up against Eastern Washington University at the ICCU Arena in Moscow. The Vandals lost 66-73 to the Eagles.

 Austin Johnson

The transfer portal continues to rear its head at the University of Idaho.

Idaho athletics confirmed Wednesday that Idaho men’s basketball star Isaac Jones will enter the portal.

Jones earned first-team All-Big Sky honors last season while averaging 19 points and seven rebounds. He scored 600 total points, which ranked third in the conference, while his 11 double-doubles were second among Big Sky players.

Tags

Recommended for you