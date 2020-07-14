Going scoreless for the first four innings of the nightcap, the Palouse Coyotes AA travel baseball team absorbed a doubleheader loss to Mt. Spokane on Monday.
The scores were 12-4 and 5-3.
Josh Greene and Braden Plummer tallied two hits apiece for the Coyotes in the first game, and Tyler Elbracht drove in two runs.
In the second game, Greene, Brendan Doumit and Cody Inderrieden drove in a run apiece for Palouse. Joey Hecker pitched two innings of one-hit relief, allowing a run and a walk while striking out two.
FIRST GAME
Mt. Spokane 001 622 1—12 16 2
Palouse 102 000 1—4 9 2
Calcut, Dezotell (4), Schuerman (5) and NA. Peterson, Gilchrist (4), Inderrieden (6) and Inderrieden, NA (6).
Mt. Spokane hits — Schuerman 3, Tillett 2, Keene, Wideman 2 (2B), Thompson, Shaw 2 (2B), Kelley 2, Ayers, Calcut, Dezotell.
Palouse hits — Greene 2, Webb, Doumit, Elbracht, Plummer 2, Hilliard (2B), Dreewes.
SECOND GAME
Palouse 000 021 0—3 5 3
Mt. Spokane 301 001 x—5 8 4
Hilliard, Hecker (5) and Robison. Shaw and NA.
Palouse hits — Robison (2B), Elbracht, Lee, Inderrieden, Bendel.
Mt. Spokane hits — Ayers 2 (2B), Pate (2B), Thompson, Dezotell, Schuerman 2, Tillett.