New Level 11, Moscow 0
The Moscow Rebel Blue Devils mustered only one hit in three innings against starter Evan Scavotto in a loss to New Level Prep of Puyallup, Wash., on Saturday at Moscow Community Playfields in the Palouse Summer Series.
Scavotto struck out seven and got an inning of relief from Jaci Arsenian.
Kyler Johnson drove in three runs for New Level and Nate Clow hit a solo homer.
Jarod Gray notched two hits for Moscow.
Moscow 000 0—0 3 3
New Level 113 6—11 9 2
Jarod Grady, Cody Isakson (4) and CJ Anderson. Evan Scavotto, Jack Arsenian (4) and Griffin Myers.
Moscow hits — Grady 2, Kyle Lynas.
New Level hits — Nate Clow 2 (HR), Myers 2 (2B), Jacob Yang 2 (2B), Kyler Johnson (3B), Rafi Mbuja, Seti Manase.
Rock Creek 15, Palouse 6
Allowing 11 runs in the fifth inning, the Palouse Coyotes AAA dropped a Palouse Summer Series decision at Moscow to Rock Creek of Maple Valley, Wash.
The Coyotes had led 6-1 before Rock Creek’s uprising.
Brady Wells had three hits and three RBI for Palouse while Mitchael LaVielle and Oak Held added two hits each.
Hyatt Utzman, the first of five Palouse pitchers, gave up three hits and a run in four innings,
A full box score was unavailable.
Rock Creek 001 0(11)1 2—15 6 2
Palouse 302 100 0—6 10 5