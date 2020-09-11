Trevon Allen makes pro debut

Clarkston High School and University of Idaho graduate Trevon Allen starred in his professional basketball debut Thursday with Polpharma Starograd Gdański of Poland, pouring in 27 points on a double-double to lead his team during a 72-67 loss to Stal Ostrow Wielkopolski in Polish Basketball League play.
Allen shot 11-for-22 from the floor and 3-of-7 from distance. He pulled down 12 rebounds and swiped four steals in 35 minutes.
“Fell short by 5 ... but not a bad Pro Debut, back to the lab!!” the Lapwai product posted to Twitter afterward.